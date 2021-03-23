What eco-fashion brands can do with Bill Gatess’ premium green concept





Eco-fashion, and sustainable living for that matter, have a reputation for being expensive. This is one of the factors that deters the 65% of consumers who want sustainable products from buying them. Eco-fashion costs more than fast fashion, but what is not recognized in the price of conventional products is the cost borne by our planet. Bill Gatess’ discussion of green bounties lays out the difference between the renewable energy bounty and fossil fuels, it boils down to a few cups of coffee per month, for the average household. While many still aren’t convinced to pay extra, when they don’t have to, what they don’t realize is the climate is telling us. Here’s why the green bounty isn’t really a bounty.

Justifying the green premium is showing your customers that the price makes sense. As a general rule, encourage your consumers to consider the lifetime cost of unconventional products, rather than the cost of a single purchase; a $ 10 t-shirt will need to be replaced fairly quickly. By focusing on the quality of your products, consumers will see that the green premium pays off once they calculate the lifetime cost of a good. A Dutch Canadian start-up is actually helping brands show their consumers why the price of green fashion isn’t really high. Thanks to interactive and precise data, greenstory.ca presents the environmental savings of a sustainable brand supply chain in a way that consumers can understand and appreciate. Imagine if your consumers knew that your t-shirts saved you 3 days of drinking water, 10 flights around the world and 15 plastic bottles, for example. These relevant metrics would surely help them convince them that your supply chain is green and that your product has a positive impact that is worth the price. How can we turn the situation around?

Bill Gates dives deep into the world of renewable energy to express his take on green premiums. Enter the carbon offset. The laws of supply and demand dictate that sufficient supply is necessary to ensure an affordable price. By funding carbon offset projects by offering carbon neutral products, renewable energies can become abundant and readily available. Clean energy no longer needs to be synonymous with expensive or exclusive; we can run our homes, factories, outlets and head office on renewable energy. As a brand, you can now make your products carbon neutral as well. After calculating the CO2 emissions for each phase of your supply chain, come up with a list of hand-selected projects that impact in the geography and production phase of your choice. By offering carbon neutral products, you can demonstrate to your consumers that you are committed to lowering the premium on sustainable products, energy and practices. You will forge a future where environmentally friendly products and energy sources are abundant, profitable, and predict a future where green premiums no longer exist. But, to realize this vision, these two approaches do not exist in silos. We have to show people that the product costs more because of its lower environmental cost. At the same time, we all need to offset carbon emissions from our supply chains and our lifestyles to bring to life a future where sustainability is the norm and fast fashion is a thing of the past. Read more about Green Story on the brand page: fashionunited.com/companies/greenstory

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos