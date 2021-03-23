Emma Corrin Golden Globes dresses up charity raffle to benefit The Survivor’s Trust



Emma Corrin in her Miu Miu dress for the Golden Globes Instagram: @gregwilliamsphotography

While awards season has looked quite different this year, with many of the biggest screen stars in attendance practically in the midst of the pandemic, there were still some standout sartorial moments. The romantic Miu Miu gown worn by Emma Corrin for the Golden Globes last month wowed the fashion crowd. The crown star has now donated to a charity raffle.

Corrin triumphed in the Best Actress in the Drama Television Series category for bringing Diana, Princess of Wales to life onscreen, portraying the late royal in season 4 of The crown. She donned a suitably royal dress tailored for the occasion; a Miu Miu confection in jeweled velvet with a whimsical white ruffle collar. Sparkling Cartier jewelry and a bold eyeliner completed the striking effect.

Golden Globes 2021: The Crown reigns supreme, with Emma Corrin winning the gong for best actress

Now Harper’s Bazaar reports that the dress is to be sold in a charity raffle to benefit The Survivors Trust, an umbrella agency for specialist services helping victims of rape and sexual abuse in the UK. Corrin told the magazine: It’s a very strange thing, that so much work was put into creating a custom outfit for a night out, even though it was an amazing occasion, I wanted the outfit to keep giving and with the raffle, that means she wasn’t just made for one night, it will make a difference and give a charity the money it needs to give it crucial help.

In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

The crown The star was closely involved in creating her Golden Globes look, working with her friend, stylist Harry Lambert, to put the outfit together. Lambert added: We both worked with the fantastic Miu Miu team sharing Pierrot Clown credentials, exaggerating shoulders and frill We love to treat the red carpet like an editorial and working with Miu Miu has allowed us to do that.

The striking photographs of the final look caused a stir on social media. Lambert explains that not being able to attend events in person allowed us to be more creative than with a traditional red carpet, showing outfits in a unique light. It was really fun to enhance the fantasy and the drama. Corrin notes that working with Lambert allowed her to fulfill her desire to go off-piste in fashion, to really push the limits, have fun and be a little bit crazy. She adds: We kind of collaborate on inspiration. It’s really cool to work with someone who really sees you and shares the same vision.



Emma Corrin in her Miu Miu dress for the Golden Globes Instagram: @miumiu

Princess Diana, actress Emma Corrin attends Paris Fashion Week show

As for the decision to offer the dress for a raffle, rather than an auction, it was aimed at making the business accessible to a wider population, as opposed to only the wealthiest suitors. Tickets cost only 10, with all proceeds going to The Survivors Trust; to contribute to the development of its live chat support service (launched later in 2021), its training and education programs, and to raise general awareness of the vital work of the organization.

Corrin explained: I have known about the amazing work The Survivors Trust has been doing for quite some time now and wanted to find a way to start a working relationship with them, to help raise funds to fund all the crucial support they have. they provide for survivors. act is now. And especially when it comes to sexual assault and sexual violence, there has never been a more important time to raise awareness about the support survivors need. Calls to their helpline increased 174 percent from the same period last year, and visits to their website for help and information increased by more than 70 percent in the same time.



Emma Corrin in her Miu Miu dress for the Golden Globes Instagram: @emmalouisecorrin

Fay Maxted, CEO of The Survivors Trust, added: We were delighted to be approached by Emma who shared her idea with us. The impact and reach that a celebrity can achieve for a cause is enormous. One of the biggest issues survivors face is awareness of the support available to them. We often hear from survivors that it has taken them years, sometimes decades, to find out about a local support service that offers the expert advice they need.

For more information and to participate in the raffle, visit luckyticket.org.uk.

Exclusive: Young Brits Tatlers Go Punk In Danny Boyles Pistols

Subscribe now to get 3 Tatler issues for just 1, plus free home delivery and free instant access to digital editions

Learn more about Tatler

In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.