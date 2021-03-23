PRESENTATION OF TIE BAR X MICHEL MEN: RAISING THE BAR OF STYLE TOGETHER





Tie Bar x Michel Men Whitney Michel in Tie Bar Design Studio Tie Bar x Michel Men Ties Notable Menswear Brand Collaborates With Emerging Designer Whitney Michel On Limited Edition Capsule Collection Now Available It was nothing short of a dream to collaborate on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore. Bring my creations to life at an affordable price for all ” – Whitney Michel CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Tie Bar, one of the most trusted voices in affordable style, is proud to announce a collaboration with American menswear brand Michel Men and designer Whitney Michel. Produced in consultation with the brand’s creative advisor Jim Moore (creative director GQ at Large), the Tie Bar x Michel Men 15-piece capsule collection will be available exclusively online from March 22. “Collaborating on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore, was nothing short of a dream. I am delighted to introduce Michel Men to Tie Bars loyal fan base, bringing my designs to life at a price. it’s affordable for everyone, the essential accessories of the season. “Whitney Michel, Michel Men Michel Men is not just about clothes. It is about the dream, the image and what it represents. Designed for men who understand that they are tomorrow and take this role seriously. Celebrate Michel Mens’ vision of The New Americana, where a variety of classic wardrobe basics (4 ties, 4 socks, 6 pockets and 1 tote bag) are updated to feel modern and elevated for the new season. A range of men’s staples updated with unique color combinations, unexpected accents and bold patterns. The result is a bold, unique and unexpected collection. One who honors tradition and takes a confident step forward. And true to the tie bar value expected by customers, all collaboration prices will range from just $ 10 to $ 35 each. Whitney Michel is a first generation Haitian American born in Brooklyn. With the long desire to become a designer, Michel moved to Manhattan to attend the prestigious Parsons, School of Design, where the brand was first created. Michel then honed his skills and passion for menswear by contributing to the styling teams at Vogue & GQ, Man of the World and more. She credits the fact that she grew up with four brothers, a love for the classic film style, and early exposure to art via her father’s oil painting as her strongest design influences. I’ve known Whitney for almost a decade, she has always been a passionate team player with a tactile and precise work ethic. His keen sense of style and his inspiring ability to reflect on the past while remaining totally modern and true to his vision make him a masculine force to watch. I am very happy that she has launched her eponymous collection, Michel Men, and that she has also partnered with men’s clothing line, Tie Bar, to bring her incredible vision to every man. Jim moore The launch of Tie Bar x Michel Men will officially kick off Strong Ties: an ongoing program aimed at connecting exceptional, progressive and emerging designers with the Tie Bar label to create an incubator of talent and style at affordable prices. Each participant benefits from a total immersion in the world of Tie Bar, with the aim of using the platforms of the brands to contribute to their current and future growth. Tie Bar remains committed to ensuring that the voices of BIPOC-owned companies and designers are better represented in the fashion industry. 100% of the profits from each collection will go directly to the creator. For more information on Whitney Michel or Michel Men, please visit or follow on social media. For more information on Tie Bar or to apply for the Incubator program, please visit TieBar.com or follow on social media. Tie Bar x Michel Men







