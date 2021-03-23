Fashion
Fashion sites with the worst carbon footprint
What a shock PLT is on this list
We all know that fast fashion production is not good for the planet, but it turns out that even browsing fashion websites has an impact on the environment.
A few grams of carbon are published every time we go on the internet because of the energy required to power your phone or laptop. Carbon is also released when connecting to wireless networks. And the most damaging part for the environment are the data centers and the servers that make the Internet work.
Obviously, a person viewing a website won’t make much of a difference, but if you add up all of the people who view a web page per day, then you have a lot of carbon emissions.
Energy comparison site USwitch calculated the amount of carbon emitted each time a fashion website was opened and there was a pretty drastic variety between the sites. Image types and font sizes can all contribute to the amount of carbon emitted.
These are the fashion websites with the biggest and smallest carbon footprints, ranked from best to worst:
H&M
Amount of carbon per website visit: 0.29 g
The website with the lowest carbon emissions per visit is H&M. The company is actually quite good with its commitment to the environment and has achieved great results in the Fashion Transparency Index.
The index was created to show how transparent fast fashion companies are about how their clothes are made.
Adidas
Amount of carbon per website visit: 0.37 g
Does anyone actually buy their Adidas products from the website and not from ASOS? If you go to their current site, you’ll be happy to know that going to the site releases less than 0.5g of carbon each time.
Zara
Amount of carbon per website visit: 0.67 g
Zara is one of the largest fast fashion retailers with new items uploaded to the site every week. Even if you’re not buying from Zara, you’ve certainly taken to the website to see the bizarre images of a model sitting on the hob.
The good thing is to look at their images of weird models that give off less than a gram of carbon each time.
Primark
Amount of carbon per website visit: 0.79 g
You can’t buy anything from Primark’s website, so it almost feels like a waste of a click and 0.79g of carbon just to browse their latest Harry Potter collection.
New look
Amount of carbon per website visit: 1.99 g
And now we’re starting to hit the marks with over a gram of carbon per visit. Every time you access New Look, almost two grams of carbon are emitted. But nobody really does New Look shopping, so the planet is probably fine.
Pretty little thing
Amount of carbon per website visit: 2.47 g
Is anyone surprised that PrettyLittleThing is far enough down the list? With almost two and a half grams of carbon emitted every time you visit the location, you might want to think twice before stocking up on crop tops.
Shein
Amount of carbon per website visit: 2.88 g
Shein is big on TikTok and also big on shows every time you visit the site. Almost three grams of carbon are emitted when you browse the cute two-piece you saw on TikTok.
Uniqlo
Amount of carbon per website visit: 5.22 g
A little surprised, Uniqlo is so low, but there you are. Uniqlo is one of the worst carbon emitters from the home page just one click away.
Nasty gal
Amount of carbon per website visit: 5.67 g
PrettyLittleThing’s sister company Nasty Gal is also on this list and is even higher with over five grams of carbon released every time the site opens.
Victoria’s Secret
Amount of carbon per website visit: 6.64 g
And the award for the fashion company that emits the most carbon emissions per website visit is Victoria’s Secret with 6.64g emitted.
Since no one can afford Victoria’s Secret anyway, it won’t damage the planet too much.
Check out the full list of fashion websites here:
Featured Image Credit Before Edits: Sean sinclair on Unsplash
