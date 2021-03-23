Softball, men’s tennis wins in an exciting way

Georgia softball waited until the very end to find a way to win their first SEC series of the season against 16th Missouri. After the Tigers rallied to score four runs early in the seventh inning, Sarah Mosley scored the winning run with a stray home pitch to give the No.19 Bulldogs an 8-7 victory.

Mosley hit an error by the Missouri shortstop. After a brace from Sydney Chambley that pushed Mosley to third place, rookie Jayda Kearney was able to put the ball into play to get Mosley through the house.

“What I really think helped us get this one out today and get out of the series was just the synergy of the team, the team are fighting together, they are coming together and fighting,” he said. Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer. “Again, I’m really proud of the girls because when we get hit we have to fight back. We just have to keep playing, get up and keep playing. It’s all about the response and the rebound. “

The Bulldogs dropped the series opener 6-1 against Missouri. Bats came to life for Georgia this weekend, as the Bulldogs scored 14 points in Saturday’s win over the Tigers.

Georgia are now 21-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi for a three-game series against the Rebels. Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern has been postponed.

Men’s tennis rallies to beat Central Florida

Georgia’s No.17 men’s tennis team this weekend managed to secure a big non-conference victory over No.21 UCF. After narrowly missing in a comeback against No.13 Wake Forest on Friday , the Bulldogs came from behind to win 4-2 on Sunday.

Junior Phillip Henning scored the deciding point for Georgia, but it wasn’t easy at all. Henning fell in the first set 6-2 and trailed 5-2 in the second set. But Henning won three straight games before taking the second set in a tiebreaker. He then managed to win the third set, and therefore the game 6-1.

“Just a great effort from our team,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “Honestly, if I had bet man, I wouldn’t have bet a lot that we had a chance. To say we have our backs against the wall would be an understatement. I’m really, really proud of our guys for the way they fought and how they kept believing.

Your # 17 Bulldogs beat # 21 UCF, 4-2, at home yesterday afternoon! rallied in the third set to clinch victory for Georgia!#GoDawgs | #Our time pic.twitter.com/RFijkaLrtQ – Georgia Tennis (@UGAtennis) March 22, 2021

Georgia won the doubles point on Sunday before claiming victories on the No.1, 2 and 5 courts. The Bulldogs are now 9-5 this season.

The men’s and women’s teams return to battle this weekend, with the men hosting Kentucky and Vanderbilt in Athens on Friday and Sunday. The women’s team, which was absent this weekend, will travel to Kentucky on Friday and Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Georgia baseball drops streak in Tennessee

After winning Saturday thanks to a walk-off, the Georgia Bulldogs were unable to capitalize against the number 10 Tennessee on Sunday, as the Volunteers won 4-1. Tennessee won the series after an 11-6 victory on Friday.

The Bulldogs were without head coach Scott Sticklin this weekend, having tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A timetable for his return has not yet been established.

Georgia is now 14-5 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. The Bulldogs face Kennesaw State on Tuesday, with a first pitch scheduled for 5:02 pm Georgia’s next SEC series is a visit to College Station, Texas, to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

