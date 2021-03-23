



Tampa and Le Moyne start game and lead Nike / USL Division II men’s top 20 Mon 22 March 2021 | Matt Hamilton | Middle School PHOTO BY JOHN STROHSACKER Tampa men’s lacrosse hosted the 2021 season in style, dropping 24 goals in a resounding victory over Saint Leo. Jake Mosher McGraw scored four goals and Syracuse transfer Jack Wood had seven points, while Ross Dickerson won 19 of 21 faceoffs. All in all, Tampa looked as busy as we thought it would in its first spring action. Le Moyne also started their season on a high note, choking Adelphi en route to a 12-7 victory. Mercyhurst kept pace with an impressive 17-12 victory over No. 5 Seton Hill behind four goals from Caleb Kueber. Now that the top three Division II teams are in action, they were almost complete. Let the games continue and the leaderboards keep changing. Nike / US Lacrosse

Division I Men Top 20 March 22, 2021 W / L Previous following 1 Tampa 1-0 1 3/24 in Rollins 2 The Moyne 1-0 2 3/24 in Saint Rose 3 Mercyhurst 3-0 3 3/22 at Wheeling Jesuit 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 6-0 4 24/3 in Newberry 5 Mount Olive 6-0 6 4/3 v North Greenville 6 Pity 4-0 8 03/28 v Wilmington (Del.) 7 Maryville 5-0 9 3/31 against n ° 13 Indianapolis 8 Seton hill 3-1 5 3/27 at the Georgian Court 9 Adelphi 0-1 7 3/24 against N ° 16 Pace ten Belmont Abbey 5-2 ten 3/24 in Lees-McRae 11 Lindenwood 5-1 11 03/27 at Quincy 12 Wingate 6-1 13 3/24 in Catawba 13 Indianapolis 4-1 14 03/27 at Lewis 14 Saint Anselm 0-0 15 3/24 in Southern NH 15 South Florida 0-0 16 3/31 against # 1 Tampa 16 Pace 1-1 17 3/24 at n ° 9 Adelphi 17 Limestone 5-2 18 03/27 against Newberry 18 Queens (NC) 3-3 12 3/24 against Coker 19 Colorado Mesa 2-1 19 3/30 at Colorado College 20 Frostburg 3-0 20 3/24 vs. Alderson Broaddus Also considered: Bentley, Florida Tech, Lynn, Rockhurst, Rollins HOT Lenoir-Rhyne (no change) If the three teams ahead of the Bears in the standings hadn’t also beaten the ranked teams, Lenoir-Rhyne would climb even higher in the top 20. Eric Dickinson was strong again in a 12-7 victory over Queens (NC), losing eight points (four goals, four assists) en route to victory. Belmont Abbey (no change) After dropping his first two games at Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne, Belmont Abbey has rallied five times in a row. The Crusaders have allowed just over seven goals per game during that span, including wins over Barton and Lander last week. DO NOT Queens (NC) (-6) To pay homage to Queens, the start-of-season schedule has been the toughest in Division II. The Royals have now faced four ranked opponents this season and have gone 1-3. The big win over Wingate last weekend was delayed by an eight-goal loss to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday. In the Queens wins, the Royals area averaging just under 12 goals per game in losses, the number drops to 6.3 goals per game. Seton Hill (-3) Seton Hill led the nations on offense ahead of a game against Mercyhurst on Saturday, scoring 79 goals in his first three games. The Lakers were a different challenge, and Seton Hill struggled en route to the 17-12 loss in which the Griffins had to score five fourth quarter goals to reach that number.

