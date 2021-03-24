Senate dress code survives attempts by new lawmakers to scratch it





PROVIDENCE Define: Dressed Appropriately. Should Rhode Island senators be required to wear “blouses, dress pants, and collared shirts with accompanying jacket” when meeting at State House or elsewhere on legislative business? A new generation of senators, mostly young, said no on Tuesday when the opening debate that began in a Rhode Island Senate committee last week continued in the full Senate. But they lost their fight to eliminate the new strengthened “dress code” from Senate rules on a 29-7 vote. Debate centered on the assertion by 31-year-old Senator Jonathon Acosta, freshman, of Central Fall, that the dress code, as written, represents a racist form of oppression . “That’s all that connotes white collars, whites,” Acosta said at last week’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight. In contrast, “I look like people in my community.” I was not elected to wear a tie or wear a blazer to legislate, ” Acosta said. Debate resumed on Tuesday as the Senate resumed a new set of rules for the 2021-2022 session this includes the controversial new dress code. Acosta started the dress code debate, but he was quickly joined by several members of the new, younger and more progressive senator class. “When powerful men dictate decorum and make demands on our body and dress, it translates into … a language of colonization,” said Senator Cynthia Mendes, D-East Providence. “You know it when you see it.” “It’s also not lost on me that the policy of respectability is often something that is used to control black and brown bodies and female bodies,” added Senator Tiara Mack, D-Providence. She said the debate itself reflected the changing standards among “young millennials who are changing the way the world works … which no longer means we have to have ‘mighty pants’ to be respected.” But Senator Gordon Rogers, R-Foster, was on the other side, explaining that the most difficult accommodation he made when he was elected was to exchange his “Chippewas” for dress shoes and buy some second-hand costumes to come to the State House. He said he did it “out of respect for the institution. It is not a question of fairness. It is not a question of depriving anyone of their rights … It is up to me. simply to respect “. (In the back room, you could hear applause.) At the start of Tuesday’s debate, the proposed article read: “The Speaker of the Senate must maintain decorum and order in the chamber. While in the Senate chamber, members, staff and guests should wear appropriate and appropriate clothing, such as blouses, dress pants and collared shirts with accompanying jacket. “ In a unanimous vote, the Senate agreed to remove the dress requirement for “guests,” as suggested by Senator Meghan E. Kallman, D-Pawtucket. The proposed new rules also contained a provision allowing committee chairs to swear persons wishing to testify. Seasoned lawmakers in the House and Senate have said they are tired of being told lies. Opponents cautioned against the oath requirement, even though committee chairs have the discretion to exercise it, which could discourage average citizens from testifying. But efforts to strike the new provision have failed.

