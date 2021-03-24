Boy dresses up like Amanda Gorman for “Dress like your idol day”





This little guy chose to dress as Amanda Gorman for Dress as Your Idol day at (distant) school. Thank you @TheAmandaGorman for inspiring all of our children to change the world! pic.twitter.com/2pYKUjhOQW Kimberly Rowan (@KimberlyRowan) March 22, 2021 Seven-year-old Jeremy Rowan has a brand new hero: poet and activist Amanda Gorman. Having admired her poetry since seeing her perform at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration, he knew he wanted to look like her for “Dress as Your Idol Day” at Thousand Oaks Elementary Virtual School in California, the same school Kamala Harris attended as a child. Luckily her mom Kimberly was there to help, and afterwards sharing Jeremy’s look-alike outfit on Twitter, praise is pouring in. “This little guy chose to dress as Amanda Gorman for ‘Dress as Your Idol’ day at (remote) school,” Kimberly wrote in a now-viral tweet that has gathered 33,300 favorites so far. “Thank you @TheAmandaGorman for inspiring all of our children to change the world!” Kimberly explained that Jeremy’s school had a virtual mind week that included themes such as crazy hair day and pajama day to give kids a sense of connection. “One day it was ‘Dress like your idol’,” Kimberly told POPSUGAR. “At the same time, their professor was working with them on a writing unit focused on biographies. Students were writing biographies on amazing characters like Michelle Obama, Ruby Bridges, Mae Jemison and, of course, Amanda.” “He really admires Amanda, she’s such a strong youth leader and role model.” Because Jeremy had recently become familiar with American politics in the classroom, he quickly took an interest in Amanda, who is the first person to be named the National Youth Poet Laureate. “His class studied the electoral college, the importance of voting and the presidential oath before the presidential election,” Kimberly said. “Then they watched the inauguration together as a class via Zoom and the kids were all amazed at Amanda’s performance.” When it came time to choose who Jermey was doing his biography project on, Amanda was the logical answer. He decided to go further by dressing like her. “He said he dressed like Amanda because he really enjoyed reading her biography and writing a report on her life and poetry,” Kimberly said. “When it came to finding the outfit, he knew exactly where to look in his closet, the costume box (that’s where he found the pirate clip-on earring and the Oscar trophy!), And beyond. the costume, and “playing the part” because he truly admires Amanda, she’s such a strong youth leader and role model. “ Eventually, the 23-year-old poet saw Jeremy’s take on his inaugural look and felt compelled to respond on Twitter, writing: “When I dress like my idol, I have to dress like him!” And yes, it is enough to melt our hearts.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos