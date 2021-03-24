Maria Menounos Underlines Kelly Ripa In The Classiest Belted Dress

Maria Menounos never stops giving us spring style inspiration, and it continued as she hit the Living with Kelly and Ryan step again Tuesday.

The longtime TV host strutted out in a chic gold Acler Bastor Poplin mini dress with a cinched belt at her waist with a silver horseshoe buckle. The flattering dress also creates an illusion of elongating legs with its ruffled hem.

Maria finished the look with gold stiletto heels.

When Instagram shows uploaded a backstage video of Maria walking to her seat, fans went wild over her dress in the comments. I love her dress, it fits her well, wrote one follower. I love your Maria outfit another added.

We thought it was perfect for spring and loved it too, so we found it on Intermix for $ 360.

Acler Bastor dress, $ 360, Mix

The TV personality shocked fans when they logged in to watch Living with Kelly and Ryan Monday, and she was sitting in the Kellys chair next to Ryan Seacrest. Maria replaces Kelly while the daytime TV host takes some time off.

During Maria Live On Tuesday, she got personal and spoke about her mother, who is battling advanced brain cancer and in hospice care. She also referred to her mother in the comments to a music video of the show which she posted on Instagram.

Maria shares news of her mother’s condition onLiving with Kelly and Ryan

Today on @livekellyandryan I spoke about my mother, wrote Maria. Background – she has been in a state hospice says it is the decline. I wondered if I could go to New York, but my mom, who had barely spoken the last few days, ordered me to go. I took it as a sign but left in tears wondering if this would be the last time I would see her.

The closer I got to New York, the more my energy changed, she continued. I realized I had to get in better shape. I needed to get back into “miracle mode”. This energy, coupled with the priest’s visit, was contagious to my mother in the best way. She engaged in back-and-forth exchanges, eyes open and alert. It was the first time we had experienced it in the last week and we were proving to myself, once again, how powerful the mindset and energy is.

Maria shared a sweet selfie of herself and her mom in February

I had so much energy from his energy that I realized that Dad and I were looking at things the wrong way, Maria continued. God saved him a million times with his diabetes. AND he gave mom almost five years. Mom and Dad both managed to get Corona. We had so many miracles to focus on and instead we were crying at the end. How do we know? Every time the tumor got bigger, we thought that was the end of the problem. A big key has been to change our mindsets based on the training I received with all the experts on my show.

I said to my dad ‘this conversation we are having right now is a miracle.’ If we don’t see and honor the miracles we have had, why do we deserve more? she continued. I am thankful that God has blessed us and I pray for my mother’s ultimate miracle to come. I want to dance in Greece with her this summer.

We send our thoughts and much love to Maria and her family.

