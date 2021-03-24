Cynthia Erivo Impresses In A Princess-Fit Pink Ruffle Dress





Cynthia Erivo has never played when it comes to making a style statement. SHOP: 10 Black Women-Owned Brands On Amazon You Need To Know Trendy thesp gave us an afterthought high look – even during the pandemic – and none of them were boring. Cynthia seduced in a pale pink dress Greta Constantine It was true again when the Harriet star shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing a soft pink Greta Constantine dress with tiered ruffles that flowed all around her as she stepped out. was sitting in front of a white background. Cynthia completed the look with matching pink nails and soft waves in her fiery red hair. The delicate, asymmetric eyelet midi dress, designed by famous designer Jason Bolden, is part of the designer’s Resort 2021 collection. We liked the dress so much that we found two similar versions with pink ruffles for less. Bronx dress and Banco Cleo, $ 650, Neiman Marcus BUY NOW Ieena Ruffle Dress for Mac Duggal, $ 398, Nordstrom BUY NOW Cynthia rocked the dress by promoting her new Genius Aretha series on National Geographic. “It took an army of courageous and talented people to bring #GeniusAretha to life, ”Cynthia captioned the ethereal clip. “Let me be clear. It’s never just me. The cast and crew have gone to great lengths to make this special and fit for Queen Aretha. We all see the finished product, but rarely see the tireless efforts. people who put it all together. ” RELATED: Cynthia Erivo’s Unexpected Golden Globes Dress Sends Fans On A Frenzy Fans and friends of the actress were quick to congratulate her in the comments, with one follower writing, “Wow! You’re so beautiful. Another sounded in “Stunning!”, While many more heart emoticons were added. Dreamy asymmetrical dress comes with eyelets The limited series tells the story of Aretha Franklin, which Cynthia plays in it, and it gives a deeper look into her life. MORE: 15 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brand Essentials You Need On Your Radar This Spring “She was the queen in every sense of the word,” Erivo said Entertainment tonight about playing the iconic late singer, adding that portraying Aretha is “definitely a great company, but I had a great time.” The series in the late 1960s and chronicles Franklin’s efforts to record his debut album with Atlantic Records. It covers many career and personal moments over the next two decades that followed. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







