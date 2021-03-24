Greek folk dress worn on a small scale with Playmobil





Traditional folk culture is increasingly under threat thanks to our modern world. But on the other side of that coin, the same advancements that have allowed us to leave past lifestyles behind us also allow us to appreciate our roots in ways that were previously unfathomable. Petros Kaminiotis, the designer and creator of PlaymoGreek, channels her passion for folk dance and traditional Greek dress into her favorite childhood toys. Having designed elaborate miniature outfits for her Playmobil dolls from a young age, he has now turned his hobby into an effort to raise awareness, educate and appreciate Greek culture and folk clothing. “I am very interested in traditional Greek costumes because of their great variety, the many elements they include and the various techniques applied to them,” Kaminiotis explains to My Modern Met. “That’s what I want to capture with PlaymoGreek, and that’s why I try to give as much detail as possible.” The process of creating figurines takes time. Kaminiotis begins with intense research into traditional clothing from various parts of Greece, including individual variations of styles based on gender, age, and socioeconomic status. The enthusiastic enthusiast then continues to create patterns, sew clothes and dress the Playmobils. He even adorns them with culturally faithful jewelry and accessories. “On average, more than a week’s work from dawn to dusk is required for the whole process,” says Kaminiotis. “My collection consists of 60 different traditional costumes to date, and their creation took about six years.” Undoubtedly engaged in a labor of love, Kaminiotis hopes to convey his own enthusiasm and arouse interest in those who may not have previously been exposed to traditional Greek dress. His passion for the subject was cultivated from his youth through his participation in folk dance performances; he hopes to establish a similar bond with young audiences through beloved Playmobil toys. “One of the reasons I pitched this idea was the opportunity I had to present traditional costumes in a more contemporary and creative way – through a toy popular around the world – and to attract the younger generations, especially children. The Greek tradition could be seen as stuck in the past, which is all the more of a motivation for its translation into PlaymoGreek. “This is the reason why we should ‘see’ it in a different, more modern way and embrace it in our everyday life – in order not only to maintain our roots and our culture,” says Kaminiotis, “ but also develop a creative discussion among different civilizations and understand what differentiates us and, above all, what connects us. To keep up to date with the latest news from PlaymoGreek, follow Kaminiotis’ creations on Instagram and Facebook. Petros Kaminiotis, an avid folk dancer and the creator of PlaymoGreek, creates traditional Greek clothing for Playmobil toys. He turned his childhood hobby into an effort to bring more awareness, education and appreciation to Greek folk culture. The intricacy and intricacy of their costumes is staggering, especially on such a small scale. The dedicated effort required to create each individual costume may take over a week of full-time work, but the incredible results are well worth it. PlaymoGreek: Instagram | Facebook

