Jessica McClintock, 90, dies; Generations dressed in lace and satin

Jessica McClintock, a fashion designer whose romantic lace tailoring dressed generations of women for their weddings and proms, died Feb. 16 at her San Francisco home. She was 90 years old.

The cause was congestive heart failure, said her sister, Mary Santoro.

In 1969, Ms McClintock was a newly divorced mother teaching science and music to sixth graders in Cupertino, California, when she invested $ 5,000 in a San Francisco clothing company called Gunne Sax. (In creating the name, founders Eleanor Bailey and Carol Miller had thought about the idea of ​​a sexy burlap bag, according to Vogue magazine.)

Soon after, Mrs. McClintock became the sole owner, designer and seller. She had no training in design, but she knew how to sew.

Inspired by those she called the flower children of San Franciscos, she began making calico, lace, and shingled pastiches known as grandma’s dresses. It was a bit of a Victorian, bit of a meadow style that the hippies of the Haight-Ashbury section had popularized by collecting wares from vintage clothing stores.