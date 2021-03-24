Fashion
Jessica McClintock, 90, dies; Generations dressed in lace and satin
Jessica McClintock, a fashion designer whose romantic lace tailoring dressed generations of women for their weddings and proms, died Feb. 16 at her San Francisco home. She was 90 years old.
The cause was congestive heart failure, said her sister, Mary Santoro.
In 1969, Ms McClintock was a newly divorced mother teaching science and music to sixth graders in Cupertino, California, when she invested $ 5,000 in a San Francisco clothing company called Gunne Sax. (In creating the name, founders Eleanor Bailey and Carol Miller had thought about the idea of a sexy burlap bag, according to Vogue magazine.)
Soon after, Mrs. McClintock became the sole owner, designer and seller. She had no training in design, but she knew how to sew.
Inspired by those she called the flower children of San Franciscos, she began making calico, lace, and shingled pastiches known as grandma’s dresses. It was a bit of a Victorian, bit of a meadow style that the hippies of the Haight-Ashbury section had popularized by collecting wares from vintage clothing stores.
Gunnes, as Mrs. McClintocks’ dresses were known, became a cult item and Gunne Sax became a successful company. By the mid-1970s, the dresses were in department stores across the country. For a little over $ 50 (the equivalent of around $ 250 today), you could get a Victorian ankle-length and cinched bodice number at the Dillards at your local mall.
This is what Hillary Rodham, 27, did for her marriage to Bill Clinton in October 1975 at their home in Fayetteville, Ark. She had completed her work for the House Judiciary Committee on the impeachment case against President Richard M. Nixon and had moved to Arkansas to be with Mr. Clinton as he ran unsuccessfully for a seat in bedroom. They both found teaching jobs at the University of Arkansas Law School.
(He had offered her twice before and had been refused twice. The third time he asked, in early October, she relented. As she recalled in a phone interview, Bill said: us and do it next week before you change your mind.)
Mrs Clinton thought she was just going to put on a dress from her closet, but her mother, Dorothy Rodham, said no: she had to wear something new for her wedding.
They walked over to Dillards. I saw this dress and fell in love with it, Clinton said. I felt deeply that it was meant to be. I couldn’t have done better if I had looked for a month. It matched my aesthetic and my sensitivity. She was kind of a Victorian hippie, I loved her whole look, and I felt like the wedding gods were with me when I was shopping with my mom.
Ms. Clinton is not the only political figure or celebrity Ms. McClintock dressed for a special event. Another is Representative Jackie Speier, which serves the 14th District of California, in the Bay Area. Mrs. McClintock designed a wedding dress for her. (Ms Speier called her the Fashion Designer for Democrats because of her inclusive pricing, although Ms McClintock is a registered Republican.)
Vanna White, who made a career of elegantly flipping the letters from the Wheel of Fortune game show wearing satin sheaths, did so for a time in Jessica McClintock dresses.
But Mrs McClintocks Bread and Butter was also delighting young women for their proms and quinceaeras and even elementary school graduates, especially in the heyday of the ’70s as they danced on Fleetwood Mac. or Peter Frampton, their hair in Dorothy Hamill- style bobs.
Over the decades, Ms McClintocks’ styles have evolved, from pale Victorians and large Gatsby satins in the 1970s to poofy silk taffeta in the 1980s to more streamlined dresses in iridescent silk in the 1990s and -of the.
In 1999, when his company, a private company, turned 30, with sales of $ 140 million, according to Womens Wear Daily. It operated 26 stores across the country, marketed a perfume, Jessica, and had licensing agreements for handbags, jewelry, china, eyewear, bedding and home furnishings.
Jessie Earl Gagnon was born on June 19, 1930 in Presque Isle, in northern Maine. His father, René Arthur Gagnon, was a salesman; her mother, Verna (Roberts) Gagnon, was a beautician. They divorced when Jessie was 2 years old. Her mother, before she became a hairdresser, baked cookies and played the piano in theaters to make ends meet. Jessie learned to sew from her maternal grandmother, who looked after her for a while.
She was attending Boston University when she met Alston Frank Staples, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After their marriage, Mr. Staples found work near San Francisco to develop a metal used in the rocket, and Jessie graduated in education from San Jose State University, taught in Cupertino, and had a son, Scott, with Mr. Staples.
The boy was only 8 years old when Mr. Staples was killed in a traffic accident. She married her best friend, Fred McClintock, an Eastern Airlines pilot, and returned east, but when the marriage failed, she returned to California. Mr. McClintock had always called her Jessica, and the name stuck.
Ms McClintock became the target of a bitter labor dispute in the early 1990s. When a former entrepreneur at her company went bankrupt and did not pay the salaries of her seamstresses, union activists declared her company morally responsible for their work, organized a boycott of his brand, and ran an ad in the New York Times with the headline Let Them Eat. Lace.
The boycott lasted more than three years and Ms McClintock received death threats, said Ms Santoro, her sister, who was the company’s sales manager. The boycott ended in 1996, when Mrs. McClintock signed an agreement with Advocates for Asian immigrant women, a community organization, to promote fair labor practices and create an education fund for garment workers.
In addition to her sister, Mrs. McClintock is survived by her son. His longtime partner, Ben Golluber, who was the company’s chief financial officer, died in 1998.
Ms. McClintock retired from the day-to-day management of her business in 2013, only to return a year later.
Since the early 1980s, the company’s headquarters had been in a commercial building in the San Franciscos Potrero Hill neighborhood, but Ms. McClintock sold the space around 2016 and then ran the business from her home office. .
She lived in a Queen Anne Victorian home in Pacific Heights, which she bought from filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. With the help of the decorators, she made it a romantic fantasy, with Venetian chandeliers, puffy pink satin curtains, inlaid marble floors and Aubusson rugs, just the backdrop for Old World fashions that ‘she preferred.
I have a romantic feeling about life, Ms. McClintock told a reporter in 2007. I love the Merchant-Ivory movies, the candles, and the beautiful bedrooms. I love the patina of age.
