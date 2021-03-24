14 oversized dresses to wear this spring





I wear a new Chopova Lowena pleated wool skirt this week to walk my dog. Its bright green pleats inflate my personal circumference to about the width of a door frame, and the elastic string used in its design means my skirt bounces when I walk on the sidewalk. Wearing it is an instant mood booster. But it has also become the topic of discussion in my neighborhood; no less than three people tend to stop Molly, my dog, and I at every walk, questioning or complimenting the skirt. Katie Ruensumran in Simone Rocha Photographed by Phil Oh Look, this might have its downside, but after a year of almost no physical contact, a little nip of fabric or the occasional sidewalk chatter is definitely welcome. Part of the allure of full dress, it inspires familiarity and its fair share of ogling too. Lauren Kulchinsky Levison in Molly Goddard Photographed by Phil Oh There is also great comfort in carrying something giant and ottoman. No tight waist, no sleeves restricting my movements; I’m just sliding like a crazy brightly colored cloud. Plus, if you play your cards right and buy your large dress one size too large, you can strategically layer an entire outfit underneath. Recently I wore my running clothes, Nike shorts and a black tank top under a taffeta sea dress I bought in the winter. Once 6pm arrives, I take off the dress and, voila, ready to hit the pavement. Kindness to Loewe Photographed by Phil Oh Creative dressers will find other ways to make a giant dress work for them. What’s important to remember is that an oversized dress is not just about volume but interest. The asymmetrical Kiko Kostadinov and Marine Serres dresses may not have a crinoline-worthy skirt, but they do contain layers of bias fabric and visual appeal to get people talking. The Loewes mini beanbag and the Bassikes cotton number offer the same thing: clothing that is both comfortable and a talking point. It’s a win-win in my book. Chopova Lowena Belted mini dress in split plaid Vaquera Ruffle V-Neck Dress Loewe Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Bassike ruched cotton-poplin mini dress Molly Goddard ruffled midi dress Simone Rocha scoop-neck floral-brocade dress JW Anderson Sleeveless Bubble Dress Vintage pleated dress Issey Miyake Comme Des Garons Teddy Bear Dress Cecilie Bahnsen ruffled puff-sleeve faille dress Victor Costa Vintage Patchwork Floral Dress Sea taffeta combo midi dress Asymmetric cutout dress Kiko Kostadinov Asymmetric midi dress Marine Serre

