What to do with do-rags? Dress code divides table from unit 40 | Local News

EFFINGHAM’s son Nancy Marschewskis wore a rag at Effingham High School last month. The tight wrap of the head keeps black hairstyles in place and also keeps the hair healthy.

Marschewskis’ son, who is black, had just put on his own braids after months without seeing a stylist due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took him four hours.

School officials asked him to remove the rag, citing a policy banning headgear.

It was Thursday and Friday afternoon, it had dried out and he had to remove the braid, Marschewski said.

Since then, Marschewski has called on the school district to change the policy. Marschewski and other parents attended a recent meeting at the school, and Marshewski attended the Unit 40 board meeting on Monday.

Students of color in our district have different needs, said Marschewski. We should recognize this, not ignore it.

Before her kids reached the age where they started trying out new hairstyles, Marschewski, who is white, had no idea what do-rags worked to protect hair.

I just think it’s important to bring out the knowledge, Marschewski said. There just aren’t many students of color in this community.

The student population of Unit 40 is only 1.4% black.

This garment is just a material wrapped around the scalp to protect the hair, Marschewski said. It’s simple hair hygiene.

During Monday’s meeting, Tony Pullen, director of EHS, recommended that the council leave the policy in place, effectively banning do-rags. Pullen cited a few points.

Number 1 is the respect aspect. You’re inside a public building, so the respect aspect is there, Pullen said. It is also a safety aspect. And finally, we fight kids with headphones, trying to put things in their ears.

The recommendation revealed a split between the all-white school board.

Isn’t that discriminatory against children of color? Jane Willenborg asked after hearing Marschewski and Pullen explain their respective positions on the issue.

It’s just a matter of knowing when you’re dealing with so many people, hundreds and hundreds of people, it’s not just one situation, said Robin Klosterman, who said it’s best to keep policies simple and straightforward.

Although Unit 40 superintendent Mark Doan did not get a vote, his job was to offer advice to staff and the elected school board.

It would be very difficult to implement and administer that sort of thing, Doan said. We have nothing acceptable except cultural and religious things.

State law requires religious exemptions for school dress codes, such as the Muslim hijab or the Jewish kippah. Districts are allowed to ban non-religious clothing and many ban rags.

Staff from Unit 40 surveyed districts in the area and said schools in Taylorville, Decatur, Charleston, Mt. Vernon, Centralia and Muhammad prohibit all do-rags either explicitly or as part of a broader ban on headgear.

Unit 40 council did not resolve the issue on Monday. In the vote, three members voted to reject the recommendation and allow the do-rags while three voted to maintain the ban.

Steve Bone, who had the deciding vote on Monday due to the order in which the members were called, voted yes in order to bring about an equal vote, pushing the issue to a future meeting.

I think it needs more discussion, Bone said.

Do-rags has a history of controversy in America, particularly in schools. As visible and mostly black clothing, it carries cultural weight beyond its function, meaning do-rag bans can be hotly debated.

Schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts and California have all faced controversy for banning or lifting bans on rags in recent years, prompting protests, advocacy and even withdrawal from students on the issue.

The matter is expected to be discussed again at the next board meeting on April 26.