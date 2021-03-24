Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid and Lucky Blue Smith Walk for Boss x Russell – WWD

Hugo Boss is determined to be seen as more than just a costume brand, especially now in the continuing throes of a global pandemic where most people continue to work from home in more casual clothes.

The first was its capsule collection with the National Basketball Association which launched last month. And today, his first collaboration with Russell Athletic will be dropped.

The Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration includes around 30 pieces of clothing, accessories and shoes – most of which are unisex – that combine the German brand’s tailoring expertise with Russell’s sportswear aesthetic. The assortment includes tailored blazers and shorts as well as joggers, sweatshirts, sweaters and bomber jackets.

To showcase the collection, Boss will be hosting a digital fashion show on boss.com today at 2 p.m. EST, after which the collection will be offered for sale. For those who signed up for the Boss newsletter in advance, they were able to purchase the line 24 hours earlier. The show, which will air live from Gotham Hall in New York City, will feature well-known faces such as Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Lucky Blue Smith, Keith Powers, Anthony Reeves, Taylor Hill and Miles Richie, son of Lionel Richie. .

In select stores around the world, there will also be an augmented reality basketball game accessible via an in-store QR code and allowing viewers to test their shooting skills. Scores will be tallied and the top scorers will win an exclusive Boss x Russell Athletic basketball.

To further highlight the collaboration, the brands worked with Highsnobiety, who developed a campaign and a film shot by Joshua Kissi.

Ingo Wilts, brand manager for Hugo Boss, said he’s been a fan of Russell since his first visit to New York and bought a Russell sweatshirt and immediately began to think about what a collaboration would be.

“Then the whole world changed,” Wilts said.

Although his desire to increase brand penetration and focus on sportswear began before the pandemic, the health crisis has accelerated this strategy. The goal, he said, especially in the United States, was to help customers “see Boss in a new way, not just as a costume brand.”

Conversations with Russell began in February 2020 and the result is a collection created entirely through virtual meetings. “We’ve never met,” Wilts said, adding that despite the challenges, the assortment came together well and was even larger than initially expected.

Ricardo Aranda, Vice President of Russell Athletic, said: “We’ve been preparing for a year. For us, this represented the opportunity to work with a globally admired brand. We have 120 years of history, but it helps us to become fashionable. We couldn’t think of a better brand to work with. Hugo Boss has a much larger international footprint and gives us the opportunity to engage with a new client. “

Wilts said the two brands are already working on a second collection to launch in September.

In the past, Boss has partnered with Porsche and British musician Liam Payne on capsules while Russell has collaborated with everyone from Kith and Chinatown Market to Rassvet.

Releasing its results earlier this month, Hugo Boss said that although overall sales fell 33% to € 1.95 billion last year, from € 2.88 billion in 2019, the company expects a rebound this year as it continues to expand beyond bespoke clothing. “We want Boss to be a lifestyle brand that accompanies the modern man, 24/7,” said Yves Müller, spokesperson for the Hugo Boss board of directors. “When you wake up, you go to the bathroom, you put on Boss cologne. Then you go to work, relax at home, or get invited to dinner. We want Boss to be there.

Russell, too, has experienced a “one-year rollercoaster in 2020,” Aranda said. Although its product offerings for teams and colleges have been impacted by the cancellations of sports and school closures, online activity has exploded, with triple-digit growth at the brand’s e-commerce site. . Among the best-selling items was fleece as well as “anything related to working from home,” he said.

Russell has managed to increase both the number of customers and the average order size by offering new tools and technologies such as exclusive prints and an expanded personalized offering, he said. And like Hugo Boss, the picture is brighter for this year. “We got through 2020 as best we could,” he said. “And we see the momentum continue until 2021.”