Anastasia Kvitko replaces Elsa Jean with a flirtatious dress | Instagram

Just a few hours ago model Russian Anastasia Kvtiko known as “The Kim kardashian Rusa “shared two photos in which she shows off her enormous charms.

With this image, wearing a seductive silver dress, she managed to topple the adult film actress Elsa Jean who also has an OnlyFans account just like Mia Khalifa and Anastasia kvitko.

The young actress as the Russian model shared several photos where she appears wearing her figure with dresses where she shows a little skin.

Also read: Anastasia Kvitko’s charms almost fell from her blouse!

However, the one recently shared by the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko has won the praise of thousands of fans, it is short and has a pronounced cleavage that manages to make it. huge charms stand out a bit.

Follow us on Facebook and get more Show News!

It’s only been an hour since the model shared these photos so far, she has over 42 thousand red hearts and some of them surely sped up when she saw the photo.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

In the first photo we see the beautiful model showing her charms, very flirtatious she decided to join her hands so that they stand out even more and in the second we see her from the back with a rather suggestive pose.