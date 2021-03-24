Fashion
5 ways for adults to wear baseball caps for men
A baseball cap is an accessory that people have very strong opinions about. You either hate him or absolutely love him. It’s an argument that has divided the world for decades now.
Men often say that wearing a baseball cap is childish, immature, and tacky. Many fashion connoisseurs argue that this is the worst type of hat in the history of accessories.
This brings us to the question,
Why do guys wear baseball caps inside out?
There could be two reasons for this. People, especially in sports, do this because of an activity where the brim of the cap will get in the way, out of necessity.
Some just wear it backwards to look cool. (which they don’t, we agree with the fashion experts)
However, over time, that number to the brim is now much more widely accepted. Now the question is not whether you should wear a baseball cap or now, but how men can wear it to enhance your look.
Here are 5 ways to style a baseball cap to make it look stylish and contemporary. Check them!
1. Chic but casual
The snapback is a six panel design, which means it is made of six panels of fabric sewn together. It is the most common style of baseball cap.
Taking off a baseball cap with a smart casual outfit can seem unconventional and far-fetched. Opt for a plaid button, a bomber jacket or a sports coat to keep it stylish. Add a pair of chinos and Chelsea boots to finish the look.
2. Daily shopping
A baseball cap can be perfect for an everyday outfit when you go shopping or just run errands.
This flat-brimmed piece can be worn with a plain t-shirt, your favorite jeans. Throw a denim jacket if it’s cold. Add sneakers, glue on your jeans and wear your original printed socks in style.
A baseball cap is also great on a bad hair day in case you run into someone in the department store.
3. Athleisure
Fan or not, athleisure and loungewear are the new casual staples. The trick to having an athleisure look without looking stuffy like you’re heading to a gym is to base your substantive work with some casual clothes and add some fun and interesting pieces.
To get it right, start with a monochrome ensemble paired with a sweatshirt and bottom. Add on trendy accessories like this stay weird blue baseball cap, your most eccentric pair of kicks, and top it off with a stylish jacket.
4. Minimalistically unique
While maximalism may be present right now, minimalism is surely not over. Maybe it’s time to keep it simple this time around, but unique.
To do this, wear any men’s outfit, a crisp white shirt, pants or chinos on the back, a black cardigan-sweater. And let a unique cork baseball cap be the centerpiece of your basic outfit.
The cork material is so light and airy that it is best suited for all types of weather.
5. Streetwear
The most popular style for men these days is streetwear. Have fun teaming up a pair of denim or baggy cargo with a button print. Add your favorite pair of high top, loose and cool sneakers.
Additional street points if these cargoes are printed in camouflage.
Wear it with a brightly colored jacket to add a pop of color to your outfit and you are good to go.
Final thoughts
The baseball cap was created by a baseball team, as the name suggests. Traditionally known for its sporty and relaxed appeal, it is no longer limited by its applications. It’s an accessory that will work in almost any wardrobe.
Try to style it in the way mentioned above and have fun with the fashion.
