How NFTs Benefit Fashion Brands – Glossy

Of blockchain at Pokemon go, it’s inevitable that any fashion trend will see fashion brands flock to it, trying to figure out how to turn it into a marketing opportunity. The latest of these trends is the NFT, or non-fungible token, a form of unique digital asset. NFTs have exploded in popularity over the past year, encouraged by celebrities like Elon Musk and Grimes, the latter having already sold NFTs for millions of dollars at auction.

But so far, the fashion has not stopped on how best to use them. Their entirely digital nature puts them at odds with fashion which is all about physical products. So far, most of the fashion related trips to NFT country have been for marketing purposes. But while NFTs, as they are currently bought and sold, may be little more than a novelty for fashion brands, some of the potential future applications, like authentication and tracking of luxury goods are high. range, are more likely to have long-term benefits. .

To quickly summarize, an NFT is a digital asset, which can be an image, video, or audio file, for example. It is unique and cannot be copied, because its digital ownership is tracked through the blockchain. If downloading an image from the Internet to your phone is like buying a reproduction of a Picasso painting, owning the NFT of that image is like owning the original Picasso.

Luxury watch brand Jacob & Co. is promoting its upcoming NFT auction in conjunction with the NFT ArtGrails platform on its social channels, calling it the very first launch of NFT luxury watches. On April 4, ArtGrails will auction a one-of-a-kind NFT created by Jacob & Co.’s in-house design team The highest bidder will receive all physical equipment that comes with a high-end watch, such as a certificate of ownership and a case. The case will contain a hard drive with the NFT – a digital rendering of a Jacob & Co. watch. The NFT is aimed at collectors and investors looking to invest in a unique piece, according to the brand.

Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said NFTs are new ground for the company, but he sees a bright future for the utility of technology in fashion.

It’s certainly a bit risky, Arabov said, adding that the production costs of the NFT are similar to those of producing an actual watch. But he hopes it will sell for far more than the retail price of a Jacob & Co. watch, which is typically between $ 5,000 and $ 25,000. We want to make some noise in space and get people’s attention to NFTs and hopefully pave the way for our competition to go there as well.

Arabov said the auction will have only limited business impact, as only one customer will actually own ownership of an NFT. However, he hopes that her attention to trendy NFTs will pave the way for other, less explosive uses of the technology.

Avery Andon, founder of ArtGrails, said there are several other practical uses that fashion could derive from NFTs. A brand like Prada could embed an NFT in every physical product it sells and, for example, embed a ticket to a Prada fashion show in 10 randomly selected pairs of shoes. Or a streetwear brand could pair NFTs with sneakers, as sneaker brand RTFKT Studios did last week. sold 600 NFT of digital art paired with sneakers for a total of $ 3.1 million.

Watch brands like Jacob & Co. could incorporate an NFT into every watch to track its purchase history so that when it is resold, the buyer can know exactly where the watch was previously. The same technology could be used to authenticate high value products and prevent the sale of counterfeits. As Business of Fashion noted, NFTs can also provide royalties to the original creatorso a situation where the original brand gets a royalty every time a handbag is resold is also possible.

Yesterday we had an issue where someone pretended to be one of our users and threw around 100 fake NFTs on the market, Andon said. We had a phone with this user and in less than an hour we had all of the fake ones deleted. A place like eBay is inundated with fakes, but NFTs are a great way to block things like that. You can add an NFT to every watch you sell, and you can track them all perfectly.