Marni Fashion Pop-up Store Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus – WWD





Marni is looking to bring more of her brand to Los Angeles with a new pop-up boutique in the Neiman Marcus store in Beverly Hills. Although the Italian brand already has a stand-alone retail store in West Hollywood, it is opening a new dedicated pop-up space inside Neiman’s for just three weeks, dubbed “Marnifesto,” the same name given to the brand. spring 2021 show and collection of creative director Francesco Risso. The department store already carries Marni’s women’s ready-to-wear, but the pop-up will include women, men and accessories from its spring 2021 collection. Monica Voltolina, CEO of Marni, said that the department store pop-up “represents an exciting time for us and is a great way to represent the Marnifesto collection”. “For us, it’s an opportunity to make retail more personal and engage customers with the brand in a new way,” she said. The pop-up also marks Marni’s first pop-up or retail “activation” outside of its existing stores since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It will only be open for about three weeks, from Friday to April 13. While the Neiman pop-up is unique at the moment, the store represents the start of the brand by strategically shifting its presence in retail stores. Voltolina added that the themes of the collection being “poetry, positive thinking, unity, inclusion, love” are all things “our customers are looking for right now”. Marni has already set up pop-up spaces, like Marni Market a few years ago, and such movements have consistently driven sales and even waiting lists among retailers hoping to host such spaces. Around the time of the spring show, Risso told WWD that the new collection was not about making “a statement” or traditional inspirations. “It’s the opposite,” he said. “It has been almost like a social experience where the dialogue between me and the people I work with is central to building this collection.” Paolo Riva, who heads brand partnerships and merchandising for Marni, noted that the collection’s colorful and bold prints included in the pop-up (this time almost entirely in black, white and red) are already popular with buyers of luxury at Neiman’s, but that there will be an added element of finding something new in the temporary space. “We know our customers will love discovering Marni’s elevated looks and sophisticated femininity in an interactive pop-up,” Riva said. Executives would not comment on the possibility of future pop-ups or its retail strategy going forward.







