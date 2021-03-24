Post-pandemic playbook: fashion returns to glamor





While the pivot to comfortable rooms is well received, 16Arlington has also seen an influx of requests from VIP customers for full show pieces since AW21. There’s a dress that just came out of the machinery Its feathers from bust to floor, says co-founder Marco Capaldo. Even when we were showing this on the SS20 track it was not picked up by the store because they were playing it safe. Now, as we hope the end of the pandemic draws near, we can see an appetite for these real extreme coins. An optimistic energy is in the air. There is certainly a growing sense of optimism for the new season, says Natalie Kingham, director of global purchasing at MatchesFashion. I think this summer we’ll be adopting glamorous and colorful pieces, but in more relaxed silhouettes and fabrications. Dividers allow versatility Versatility has become a hallmark for product assortments since the pandemic, says Aoife Byrne, senior fashion and retail analyst at Edited. She notes an increase in demand for glamorous tops and pants in assortments. The separate bandage that emerged during Covid is definitely here to stay, Selfridgess Lee says. Tops are more versatile because you can wear them in so many different ways. You get more mileage from the parts when you buy them so that you can mix and match them. Lee reports high demand for tops from brands such as Nensi Dojaka, David Koma and Dion Lee. Dojaka, known for her cropped and bodycon dresses, launched partings during the pandemic. Compared to SS21, [buyers] are again buying a little more in dresses for AW21, which is good, says Dojaka. But they still buy spare parts and key parts that people can wear in different ways. The Dojakas skinny style is a winner for this year. Sales of bodycon dresses rose 95% in the United States and 44% in the United Kingdom in February, according to retail market intelligence platform Edited. Mesh tops are also among the most sought-after styles on Lyst at the moment, up 32% since the start of the year. Search for links and cutouts has increased 57% since the start of the year. Patou’s creative director, Guillaume Henry, sought to please his clients for AW21 after witnessing grim dressing on the streets of Paris from his studio at de la Cit. Although he prefers not to use the word glamor, Henry harnesses a new thirst for whimsy and flamboyance with an injection of color, feathers and volume. For this season, I was bored to see pants. I missed seeing a skirt, he said. So in fact, we mixed it all together. Everything is separate. You can buy the simple plain black skirt. Ditto for pants and dresses. But you can build. The reception was really positive because I mean, it wasn’t particularly like a room or a certain figure, it was an overall feeling of joy and enthusiasm. Consumers are looking to invest Customers around the world are looking to invest in glamorous pieces that will last for several seasons, says McKinsey’s Balchandani. These pieces can be fine jewelry, a beautiful watch, but also the best denim in the world. A jacket or pants that accompanies you through multiple uses and occasions.

