Virginia athletics opens the outdoor season in impressive style – The Cavalier Daily

The Virginia men’s and women’s track teams hosted Bucknell’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as the Delaware women’s team, at Lannigan Field for the U.Va. Opening meeting.

The Cavaliers started strong in the field events behind the performance of red-shirted freshman Claudio Romero, who won honors in the shot put (18.47 meters, 607.25) as well as the discus. (58.54 meters, 1921). He now sits fifth on Virginias’ all-time performance list in shot put and fourth on all-time list for discus.

Redshirt rookie Jacob Lemmon also put his name in the Cavaliers’ books with a top spot in the hammer throw. He scored a maximum score of 66.15 meters (2170), placing him third on the school’s all-time performance list.

Other impressive performances by the Virginia men in the field events included a pole vault victory by senior Sam Young, a triple jump victory by junior Ayende Watson and a long jump victory by senior. Brenton Foster, the 2019 ACC Indoor Champion at the top. jump.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 outdoor season, this was the first home event of any running sport for Vin Lananna, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country and Assistant Director of Track and Field. for administration. He was incredibly happy with Virginias’ performance as a team.

We had some really amazing performances and I thought it was a great way to start the season, said Lananna. It’s early and we have a lot of work to do, but I was very happy with how our team competed today. It was also my first meeting at U.Va., so I learned a lot today. It was great to have track and field on Grounds again today.

The women also performed well in the field events. Senior Khyasia Caldwell won both the long jump and the triple jump. The Cavalier women swept the throws with victories for junior Thelma Kristjansdottir on discus and senior Eva Mustafic on hammer throw. The sweep was completed with rookie Maria Deaviz’s very impressive start to the shot put. She set a freshman school record with a winning throw of 16.15 meters (530), which also places her fourth on Virginias’ all-time list.

Finally, junior Rebecca Hawkins won the high jump title with a maximum score of 1.73 meters (58), and second Maya Maloney won the pole vault with a clearance of 3.95 meters (1211, 5). Maloneys ‘size puts her in third place on the schools’ all-time list.

On the track, sophomore Jada Seaman won the 400 meters with a time of 55.48. She is entering the outdoor season just after winning second-team All-America honors in the long jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Likewise, graduate student Anna Jefferson scored victories in the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

Senior Kiera Bothwell and graduate student Andrenette Knight both achieved personal bests in their respective events. Bothwell won the 3000m steeplechase with a personal best 10: 22.28, and Knight took top honors in the 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.94.

Graduate student Michaela Meyer, a transfer from Delaware, faced her former teammates in her first outdoor competition as a rider and won both the 800-meter race and the 1,500-meter race. Her 800-meter time of 2: 06.20 places her in sixth place on the Cavaliers’ all-time list, while her 1,500-meter time of 4: 20.30 places her in tenth place.

As for the men on the track, Virginia was led by senior Brandon Outlaw, senior Jordan Willis and rookie Jay Pendarvis. Outlaw won the 100m with a time of 10.65, while Willis finished first in the 200m, crossing the finish line in 21.14 seconds. Pendarvis opened his outdoor career with the Cavaliers by winning the 400-meter in 48.41 seconds.

Sophomore Davis Young won the 800-meter race with a personal best 1: 56.50, while rookie Conor Murphy won the 1,500-meter race in 3: 48.88. Freshman Jeremiah Wilson also opened his outdoor campaign with a victory in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Virginia men and women also booked the game with wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays to open and close the day.

Next, the Cavaliers will look to continue their winning streak at NC State for the Raleigh Relays next weekend, March 25-27.