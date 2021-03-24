Fashion
Virginia athletics opens the outdoor season in impressive style – The Cavalier Daily
The Virginia men’s and women’s track teams hosted Bucknell’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as the Delaware women’s team, at Lannigan Field for the U.Va. Opening meeting.
The Cavaliers started strong in the field events behind the performance of red-shirted freshman Claudio Romero, who won honors in the shot put (18.47 meters, 607.25) as well as the discus. (58.54 meters, 1921). He now sits fifth on Virginias’ all-time performance list in shot put and fourth on all-time list for discus.
Redshirt rookie Jacob Lemmon also put his name in the Cavaliers’ books with a top spot in the hammer throw. He scored a maximum score of 66.15 meters (2170), placing him third on the school’s all-time performance list.
Other impressive performances by the Virginia men in the field events included a pole vault victory by senior Sam Young, a triple jump victory by junior Ayende Watson and a long jump victory by senior. Brenton Foster, the 2019 ACC Indoor Champion at the top. jump.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 outdoor season, this was the first home event of any running sport for Vin Lananna, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country and Assistant Director of Track and Field. for administration. He was incredibly happy with Virginias’ performance as a team.
We had some really amazing performances and I thought it was a great way to start the season, said Lananna. It’s early and we have a lot of work to do, but I was very happy with how our team competed today. It was also my first meeting at U.Va., so I learned a lot today. It was great to have track and field on Grounds again today.
The women also performed well in the field events. Senior Khyasia Caldwell won both the long jump and the triple jump. The Cavalier women swept the throws with victories for junior Thelma Kristjansdottir on discus and senior Eva Mustafic on hammer throw. The sweep was completed with rookie Maria Deaviz’s very impressive start to the shot put. She set a freshman school record with a winning throw of 16.15 meters (530), which also places her fourth on Virginias’ all-time list.
Finally, junior Rebecca Hawkins won the high jump title with a maximum score of 1.73 meters (58), and second Maya Maloney won the pole vault with a clearance of 3.95 meters (1211, 5). Maloneys ‘size puts her in third place on the schools’ all-time list.
On the track, sophomore Jada Seaman won the 400 meters with a time of 55.48. She is entering the outdoor season just after winning second-team All-America honors in the long jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Likewise, graduate student Anna Jefferson scored victories in the 100-meter and 200-meter races.
Senior Kiera Bothwell and graduate student Andrenette Knight both achieved personal bests in their respective events. Bothwell won the 3000m steeplechase with a personal best 10: 22.28, and Knight took top honors in the 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.94.
Graduate student Michaela Meyer, a transfer from Delaware, faced her former teammates in her first outdoor competition as a rider and won both the 800-meter race and the 1,500-meter race. Her 800-meter time of 2: 06.20 places her in sixth place on the Cavaliers’ all-time list, while her 1,500-meter time of 4: 20.30 places her in tenth place.
As for the men on the track, Virginia was led by senior Brandon Outlaw, senior Jordan Willis and rookie Jay Pendarvis. Outlaw won the 100m with a time of 10.65, while Willis finished first in the 200m, crossing the finish line in 21.14 seconds. Pendarvis opened his outdoor career with the Cavaliers by winning the 400-meter in 48.41 seconds.
Sophomore Davis Young won the 800-meter race with a personal best 1: 56.50, while rookie Conor Murphy won the 1,500-meter race in 3: 48.88. Freshman Jeremiah Wilson also opened his outdoor campaign with a victory in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Virginia men and women also booked the game with wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays to open and close the day.
Next, the Cavaliers will look to continue their winning streak at NC State for the Raleigh Relays next weekend, March 25-27.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]