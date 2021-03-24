Fashion
Israeli fashion gets creative during the crown
In July 1969, American astronauts landed on the moon and Israel landed on the cover of Vogue fashion magazine under the Big Fashion Manna Coming from Israel banner.
At the time, Israel was gaining worldwide recognition for its fashion brands such as Maskit, Gottex and Beged-Or.
Until the 1990s, tens of thousands of employees worked in the Israeli textile industry, many of whom came from outlying areas where these jobs offered a chance to improve their living conditions.
More than 50 years later, Israel still celebrates its unique fashion DNA. From March 28 to April 1, you can see Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 online (or on Channel 13 TV in Israel).
For the past 10 years, Tel Aviv Fashion Week has championed inclusiveness with models of all ages, sizes, skin colors and gender orientation.
This year, Kornit Digital, the global market leader in digital textile printing technology, is collaborating with Tel Aviv Fashion Week founder Motty Reif to produce an event focused on sustainability and technology in the land of startups.
The Israeli fashion industry at a glance
What does Israeli fashion look like today?
Let’s start with the bad news: With the rapid arrival of fashion from abroad and the decline in government support for the textile industry, jobs in this sector declined by 82% between 1990 and 2007, from 49,000 to just 9,0000 jobs.
Israelis have also learned to shop online from cheaper places around the world, which resulted in a 325% increase in imported clothing and footwear between 1999 and 2017. And there has been a decrease in imports of fabrics and textiles. son, according to the Knesset Research and Information Center Report in October 2018.
Now add to these already not good conditions the small market in which designers are fighting to get their share, and the last year of Covid when stores have been closed for long periods of time, and you get a grim picture.
But there is still room for optimism.
The Israelis adapt well to new situations. They are creative and think outside the box. We see this also in the fashion industry.
Before Covid, Israeli designers and brands were behind many of their international designer colleagues who owned e-commerce sites and knew how to run an online business. Over the past year, most Israeli designers have started selling online or have learned to sell through social media.
In terms of collections, we have seen designers inspired by Covid.
Maor Zabar, for example, has created a collection of Covid hats.
Michal Mangisto from Intellect made a white button down shirt that warned Stay away 2M [2 meters] and designers like Nadav Rosenberg for North Star matched the designed masks to its existing collection.
It appears that the Israeli customer is also much more willing to spend on Israeli products to support the local industry. Fashion tours exploring designer studios are becoming a big hit as local tourism grows.
Fashion in the startup nation
A few aspects differentiate Israeli fashion even in these difficult days:
- Casual look and wedding dresses
Israeli fashion is very casual. Israelis want to feel comfortable in their clothes. The weather contributes greatly to this, but it is also part of the Israeli personality which is by no means formal.
During Covid, we saw the need for such an approach to clothing around the world. And Israeli brands such as they or they, Two tones and the Coco collective showed how to do things right.
On the other end of the spectrum, Israeli bridal couture has become famous everywhere thanks to its unique voice. Unlike other more conservative countries, clean and classic wedding dresses, Israels dresses are characterized by plunging necklines, details, lace, a play of transparency, a combination of different styles and the quality of the materials.
There aren’t many gala or cocktail events in Israel. A red carpet is something you see on Channel E but has nothing to do with Israeli daily life.
Evening dresses are almost of no use in our country, and the only time a woman can legitimately appear overdressed and yet cool is on her wedding day. This is one of the reasons why most high fashion designers in Israel are first bridal designers, then evening wear designers.
- Lack of resources brings creativity
What Israel lacks in natural resources we make up for with creativity, and through this creativity new materials are born.
In the late 1960s, Israeli designer Rozi ben Yosef was making clothes from the same fabric used for hand towels, which she enhanced by adding colorful stripes. Today, Ilanit Neutra uses tires and tubes, KitePride uses reused kites and startups such as Remeantare creating textiles from plastic waste.
- The nation of startups
Israeli technology is well known internationally and is also an integral part of the fashion and retail world.
We see designers using 3D printers to create beautiful products like the drag queen collaboration Nona Chalant and jeweler Shmerkin’s sonresulting in See-Horse sunglasses printed with 3D technology.
Danit Peleg is another example of an Israeli designer creating clothes with 3D printers. She runs workshops to teach others how to use technology.
In terms of Israeli fash-tech, startups Zeekit and Or are well known and Covid has made its services even more attractive to brands struggling with online sales.
Awakening inspiration
One of the great things about Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv during Covid is that it gives a little hope to designers who were a bit asleep during Covid. This will awaken their inspiration and force them to create again.
And since this year the entire event will be broadcast on local television, potential Israeli customers will have the opportunity to explore the fashion scene that has always been under their noses.
Liraz Cohen is founder and director of Shaping by Liri,a social enterprise whose mission is to bring Israeli fashion to the forefront and empower Israeli fashion designers, brands and businesses while telling the story of Israel through the new and unique perspective of fashion.
