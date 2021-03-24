Nonprofit Expands Reach with NewCampaign





CINCINNATI In June, Dress for Success, a non-profit organization, will move from its current location in downtown Cincinnati to another. To help with expenses and to raise awareness around the work the organization does, they created the Transform Her campaign. What would you like to know Dress for Success has helped hundreds of women enter the workforce

The store offers clothing options and other courses

Cincinnati store lease is up and it will move in June Zaria Davis took her search for a new outfit for work at Dress for Success. It’s a one stop shop for the clothes she needed. She became a client in 2017 after serving a prison sentence when she was jailed for a year for conspiracy. I was actually in a halfway house and my case manager at the time referred me to Dress to help me put on the costume, she said. Davis said she enjoyed picking up clothes from the store because of their excellent condition. My first impression was that these were really quality items and there were things that I would really be interested in wearing, Davis said. Over the past four years, Davis has participated in several services offered by Dress for Success. She’s been part of women’s groups, taken interview skills courses, and even took a toastmasters course. She is the founder of New Direction Coaching and Consulting. It has really helped me personally and the type of work I do now as I am a facilitator and I coach and consult with different groups and organizations which really gave me the confidence that I can really be in a space and share my story, she said. Dress for Success has helped hundreds of women like Davis re-enter the workforce, but her lease is up and the store is forced to relocate. Her Transform Her fundraising campaign is being used to help with the move and to help even more women with new space to host more events. This move doesn’t just mean a new location, but it’s a new opportunity for us to expand our reach here in Greater Cincinnati and be able to make a bigger impact, she said. Davis is now on the Dress for Success board of directors. She is grateful for the opportunity and hopes to bless many more women like her. When I was asked to join the Board of Directors, I was really excited about the opportunity as a program graduate to be able to put my skills and talent to work for the development and growth of Dress for. Success, she said. Dress for Success, like Davis’ career path, hopes to turn a tough situation into an opportunity. To learn more about the campaign, visit Dress for Success website.

