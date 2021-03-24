Penn State Men’s Football Rises Vigorously Defending in Ohio State Shutout | Penn State Men’s Football News

Penn State came to play on both sides of the ball in their clash against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 1-0 in Mack Brady’s eighth annual game.

Since suffering a hiatus from the game due to the coronavirus, Penn State has now recorded back-to-back wins after beating Northwestern 1-0 on Friday.

Nittany Lion freshman Peter Mangione discussed the momentum the performance gave the team to start their game today Tuesday in Ohio State.

We really wanted to get that first shutout and getting the first against Northwestern was huge, Mangione said. We just wanted it to continue, and I think [Kris] Shakes and our central defenders did a great job today.

Second-year Penn State goaltender Kris Shakes had missed two games before the break with injury, but quickly returned in stride as he failed to allow a goal in his last two games. in the field.

I’m so happy right now to have another clean sheet after my injury, Shakes said. The game against Northwestern was huge for me because my first comeback game was tough, but I try to keep moving forward and improve over time and gain confidence.

Penn State head coach Jeff Cook took great pride in his team’s ability to maintain the shutout and looks forward to his team’s defensive depth being put to the test in the rest of the Big Ten competition. .

I congratulate the defender and Kris on the goal. We got two consecutive shutouts, which is exceptional, said Cook. We want to build on that, and we have a great character. There are a lot of different guys in our depth of defense who can play.

They’ll be tested a lot as we get into these final games of the regular season.

It was a back-and-forth game, as Ohio State dominated possession early on before the Nittany Lions started setting him up before half-time.

I thought before half-time we started to take advantage and gain momentum, which created opportunities and created some defining moments in the second half, Cook said. We were really good at creating chances, and I’m so happy with the effort and focus our players put in.

Numerous chances failed to convert for blue and white until Mangione found the back of the net following a corner for the Nittany Lions. Junior Seth Kuhn helped reach the goal.

The goal served as the third of the season for the Mangiones, who were all winners.

Cook believes Mangiones’ effort so far this season and his ability to find the back of the net in big moments has propelled the team.

He’s had such a great knack for finding dangerous spaces in the box, and he’s shown once again tonight that his instincts are great, Cook said. He’s a competitive guy. At all times in training, he always tries to find small advantages over his opponent. I thought he did a great job today, and that was a classic Peter Mangione goal in a big time for us.

Cook and his team were undoubtedly happy that Mangione was back and available to play on Tuesday after missing their previous two competitions.

Overall, it was a balanced game for Penn State, who performed well both offensively and defensively. The team will now target Wisconsin for another quick turnaround in the Big Ten game.

