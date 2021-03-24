The conch shells in the fashion of mercy | Local school sports

The schedule the Key West High baseball team had to undertake this season was no easy task and it was proven on Monday, March 22, the first day of their spring break trip as the Conchs governed. please Gainesville High, 10-0, at Sanford Memorial Stadium.
From the start, the Conchs, who were playing as a home team, controlled the game, with starting pitcher Tom Besson sitting sideways in sequence in the first, which was followed by a home run of Preston Herce for the 1-0 advantage at the start.
The Conches struck again in their first at-bat when Landon Lowe doubled up and then came to score on an RBI field by Michael Alfonso. The senior duo added two more runs in third when Lowe hit a simple decay, stole second, took third place on an incoming pickup attempt, then scored on an Alfonso bat error, who would later score in the frame on wild ground.
Besson was in charge from there as the senior allowed just four hits and no marches, while striking out three, in 4 1/3 innings of work.
In the fourth, the Conchs went ahead by the 10-point mercy rule with a six-point explosion, in which 13 hitters came home and only one, Marlin Takovich, took a hit. Two were hit by batting pitches while six others began to walk.
Besson hit the first Hurricane hitter from the fifth, then JaKhai Blake came in for the final two outs, which he sat in order, taking out one, to seal the victory.
The win over Gainesville, who was well below the level of talent the Conchs have played this season, ends a four-game slippage, but the next step is another power as Key West is set to face eighth-placed Spruce Creek. country team. , on Wednesday March 24, at 4:30 p.m., Alfonso, the Conchs ace who has allowed just two earned runs in his last three outings with 28 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings during that period, is expected be on the mound for this game.
