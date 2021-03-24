Impressively, Prospect destroys Buffalo Grove





Three sensational goals from Prospect, one brace from Alejandro Martinez and one more from Declan Flanagan, capped an impressive 80-minute performance as Prospect beat host Buffalo Grove 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Men’s Mid- soccer game. Suburban East at Grant Blaney Stadium in Buffalo. Grove. “We’ve had a few tough outings lately, so seeing us come and play with energy and effort to beat a very good Buffalo Grove team was great to watch,” said elated Knights head coach Mike Andrews, whose club won its first league victory. “We needed that win tonight (and) it was a total team effort to get it,” said Martinez, who doubled the Knights’ lead to 20 minutes when he ran over a long ball sent by goalkeeper Cole Connor before driving. explosion of tilted left foot. “Cole was very good for us in goal tonight, as was our back line who defended very well as a unit,” Andrews added. The Bison (4-1-0), who hoped to stay tied with the MSL East Division at the top of Hersey, fell behind as Flanagan fired his missile with his right foot just outside the penalty area. The opening inspired the visiting Knights, who won almost every first and second ball in the middle of the park while playing fast and in an effort to keep the home side on their heels in the first half. “We were missing our entire start line so it was a makeshift squad in their place. We struggled at times with our defense and Prospect took advantage,” said Bison head coach Darren Llewellyn. The work pace of the quintet of Gabriel Predescu, Eryk Limanowka, John Wilkins, Flanagan and Martinez was key to the Knights’ good 40 minutes of play, while their teammates at the back limited the chances on the frame to a few- a few. Sophomore Mario Torres, one of the all-night highlights for the Bison where he was deployed as his team’s playmaker, rose above the bar with his attempt in the quality first chance of the night for the home team in the 20th minute. Teammate Brian Perez, a versatile performer in the Fall 2019 campaign, saw Connor venture far from his line to stifle his chances to strike before another attempt from Torres forced Connor to save in the dying moments. of the first half. There was more urgency from the Bison after the break as they looked to halve the Knights’ lead, but the visitors nearly finished the game in the 65th minute when Martinez had an enterprising run in. the area that saw the senior finish a wonderful Wilkins ball. Perez put back a goal six minutes later to dash shutout hopes for the Knights. “We are a much better team than our record shows and I hope we will continue to play at this level from now on,” said Martinez. The Knights host Schaumburg on Saturday, while the Bison host their Division rival Wheeling on Thursday night.







