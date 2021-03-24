The biggest influencers of the pandemic may not be the ones you assume

When Ruth E. Carter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, she became the first costume designer in over 60 years to receive the honor. For anyone who has spent the past year glued to their screens, it seemed like it was time.

Not just because Ms. Carter became the first black costume designer to win an Oscar in 2019, when she won the Black Panther statuette. Or because, for the Coming 2 America sequel, she orchestrated around 800 different looks, creating an exhilarating pan-border style universe and using her platform not only to showcase her own designs, but also to elevate the work of about 30 other designers.

But because, as we have cooked it inside, consuming streaming services like water, living vicariously through stories, on-screen characters have grown in importance. They have become companions, distractions, entertainment.

And models for what to wear.

As the normal clues for dressing have faded into street life and office life in the distance; peer groups and parties, what we saw on screen has gone into the void.