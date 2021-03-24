Fashion
The biggest influencers of the pandemic may not be the ones you assume
When Ruth E. Carter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, she became the first costume designer in over 60 years to receive the honor. For anyone who has spent the past year glued to their screens, it seemed like it was time.
Not just because Ms. Carter became the first black costume designer to win an Oscar in 2019, when she won the Black Panther statuette. Or because, for the Coming 2 America sequel, she orchestrated around 800 different looks, creating an exhilarating pan-border style universe and using her platform not only to showcase her own designs, but also to elevate the work of about 30 other designers.
But because, as we have cooked it inside, consuming streaming services like water, living vicariously through stories, on-screen characters have grown in importance. They have become companions, distractions, entertainment.
And models for what to wear.
As the normal clues for dressing have faded into street life and office life in the distance; peer groups and parties, what we saw on screen has gone into the void.
You can’t go to the store to shop, said Salvador Prez, president of the Costume Designers Guild and the man behind the clothes for The Mindy Show and Never Have I Ever. So you shop the screen.
Why were we so obsessed with the 1960s silhouettes of Beth Harmon in The Queens Gambit? The 1980s pie necklaces and Princess Diana’s power outfit in The Crown? Nicole Kidmans wardrobe of coats in The Undoing? Ankara textiles and royalty meet – Puma dresses from Coming 2 America?
They have become public talking points in the style of the street and the red carpet. As we identified with the characters, their jobs, and their family circumstances, we also wanted to dress like them.
It makes sense. Clothes, after all, are just the costumes we put on to perform ourselves in everyday life.
And that meant the costume designers behind them were suddenly recognized as being as influential as any influencer. Or a fashion designer. This may have been true to varying degrees in the past, but it has rarely been so evident.
When everyone was stuck at home, they really started noticing what was on screen for the first time, said Nancy Steiner, the costume designer of Promising Young Woman, a film about sexual assault and the revenge in which Carey Mulligan passes from a young woman with a fresh face. in pastels for (pretend) drunken mermaid in pinstripe suits and bodycon dresses.
Certainly, Ms Steiner said, in her 34-year career she had never gotten the kind of attention she got this year, despite working on popular films such as The Virgin Suicides. and Lost in Translation.
So the question is, as the pandemic ends and we begin to emerge into the light, will costume designers finally get the respect they deserve? Not just as the creative minds behind the characters in our favorite movies, but as the triggers for so many trends that we actually wear?
The slow fade of the costume designer
The problem, said Arianne Phillips, the costume designer behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and, thanks to her work with Madonna, a rare name known beyond the studio, is that costume designers rarely become brands. As a result, she says, they have not been recognized for the impact they have had on culture.
Once upon a time, it wasn’t. Once upon a time, in the late 1920s, Gilbert Adrian was considered a great American fashion designer, tasked with dressing Hollywood stars like Rita Hayworth, on and off screen.
Later, Edith Head, costume designer for Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Barbara Stanwyck among many others, took the role even further, touring the country with Hollywood fashion shows, writing books (including Dress for Success ), and even designing a teenage fashion line. She has also made appearances on television, giving dress advice to the eight million women who have watched House Party, the afternoon show Art Linkletters CBS, Bronwyn Cosgrave wrote in Made for each other, a book on fashion and the Oscars.
So what happened?
It started when Hubert de Givenchy usurped Ms. Heads’ relationship with Audrey Hepburn, and the official fashion world began to sense the opportunity in Hollywood. As the spotlight began to shift accordingly, Giorgio Armani established his own outpost in Los Angeles, making the red carpet an extension of his runway, and things only got sharper from there. By the time Calvin Klein partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow for Great Expectations, product placement deals and courting from famous ambassadors had thrown the costume designer, a freelance hire in the background. studios.
There were exceptions, of course, often related to period pieces, when the overtly artistic character of the unlike anything else in the store erupted. Names like Sandy Powell (Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator) and Janie Bryant (Mad Men), for example. And Mrs. Carter.
Yet, for the most part, the costume designer exists in the shadow of the cinema he serves. And even as the worlds of fashion and film became more and more intertwined and films provided the raw material that inspired collection after collection, designers would check, for example, Blade Runner 2049 as a muse, rather than René April, the costume designer who helped. create the dystopian modes of this version. The audience, in turn, has learned to ignore the person behind the clothes.
It got to the point that when a costume designer occasionally worked with a runway designer, like Paolo Nieddu did with Prada on The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Prada ended up with the lion’s share of the Be careful, although the fashion house only made nine of the film’s many looks, and each of those nine was actually chosen and co-created by Mr. Nieddu.
The cerulean blue monologue
It doesn’t help that the Oscars remain short-sighted in period mode. Even this year, hardly any of the films that (literally) shaped the fashion conversation were nominated for best costume design. Instead, the five nominees included Mulan (located in Imperial China), Mank (1930s and 40s), and Ma Raineys Black Bottom (1927). There is no doubt that the clothes in those movies were dazzling, but they didn’t change what audiences wanted to wear to get milk or wear on the weekends. (This sparked renewed debate about whether to create a contemporary category at the Oscars, to restore the balance.)
The studios themselves, basking in the related glow, have little incentive to share the limelight. They own the work of the costume designer. So even when films are so influential that they spark retail collaborations (see the Banana Republic Mad Men collection), studios often remove the costume designer even if the outcome doesn’t work particularly well.
They want all the glory, Ms. Carter said.
And yet, at a time when appropriation is itself a hot topic, the appropriation of the work of costumers is largely unrecognized. (Where is the Prada diet when you need it?)
To that end, Mr. Prez of the Costume Designers Guild has pushed his members to talk about their work on social media, claiming the credit they deserve and creating a power base and profile that can extend beyond of their specific projects. He also has a marketing committee to help.
The public want what we do, said Mr Prez, who recently dressed a fantasy ball for Never Have I Ever which he says will spark new trends as we come out of isolation with a desire to celebrate. They just don’t know it.
It’s not that the costume designer community wants to be fashion designers. (Personally, I’m not interested in going the fashion route, said Ms. Carter, who has collaborated with fast fashion brands, but said she finds them limiting.) But they want to be fully recognized as this. that they are: creators of taste.
This famous monologue from The Devil Wears Prada on how cerulean blue has become a trend could easily come from the mouth of a costume designer. They arguably have more power now than any magazine publisher.
They are, after all, creators of work who, as Ms. Carter said, always filter down.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]