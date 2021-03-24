Fashion acquisition market heats up as investors look post-pandemic – WWD

The world is just starting to wake up after a year of coronavirus lockdown – but negotiators are already operating at full speed.

Despite the turmoil of the pandemic, lingering health and economic uncertainty, problems at ports and rapidly changing consumer interests, there is real money to be put to work and deals to be made as businesses are resetting for a new competitive landscape.

This has the category of lockdown-fit innerwear, for one, the jump – Victoria’s Secret and, according to sources, Tommy John and Saxx are all making the scene. Buyers have been busy consolidating in the UK and Italy. And rumors that Kering is on the prowl for big game have resurfaced, with Compagnie Financière Richemont presuming to be the latest potential target (although Richemont founder and chairman Johann Rupert has publicly rejected discussions of a merger between Richemont and any company).

Some big deals have already been done. VF Corp. snatched Supreme for over $ 2.1 billion and L Catterton deflected Birkenstock.

Brick-and-mortar retail might not be the focus of investment banking right now, but strong brands and tech-savvy concepts still have their place. And companies are looking to downsize and focus, making corporate exclusions more common, from L Brands Inc.’s plans to split up or sell Victoria’s Secret to Hudson’s Bay Co.’s decision to separate the park from Saks Fifth Avenue stores and saksfifthavenue.com to Adidas’ plan to sell Reebok.

Along with a similar increase in activity in other sectors, the trading system is operating at full capacity, with bankers struggling to find lawyers to review their transactions or analysts at major investment banks complaining about the failure. overwhelming workload.

“There is more activity than ever before,” said David Bassuk, co-lead of the AlixPartners retail practice.

This is because there are both more money and more ideas on how to spend that money, he said.

“Everyone was locked up and a lot of money was put aside because people were waiting to see what the world looks like [after the pandemic]”Bassuk said.

And as investors have more conviction, they have more lines of negotiation to follow.

“Right now, if you believe in a business and it’s down from its highs and weathered the storm, it’s a good time to buy, remodel and really capitalize,” did he declare. “There is a strategy of buying low, selling high. There are many opportunities to do this. ”

Meanwhile, other investors are looking to buy more traditional businesses and reshape them for the future or strike deals that expand a company’s reach by attracting new customers, he said.

Some will seek to strike deals to consolidate or take advantage of some of the consumption changes brought on by the pandemic.

“Anything that’s easy will stick,” Bassuk said. “Easy, it’s pickup on the sidewalk. Delivery is easy. It’s simple: “This retailer knows me”. We got really comfortable and started to like the easy things. There are a lot of things that are going to stay. You can invest in anything that makes it easier for the consumer. “

Oddly enough, a bad year for the world turns into a good year for investing. Government support for the global economy has helped send stock markets to sky-high levels, while COVID-19 has also given many companies a chance to cut costs, pivot and refocus.

EExperienced buyers are looking at the market again. Morris Goldfarb of G-III Apparel Group and Jay Schottenstein of American Eagle Outfitters have hinted that they could take advantage of the current climate to add to their portfolios, as has Fran Horowitz at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Goldfarb told WWD this month: “We could be looking for a brand with a stronger digital presence. It is not at all irrelevant to us. We are looking for talented people. And today we are looking at geography. Historically, we would not have had a great interest in a European company. Maybe today. I’m not sure we need another department store brand to hang in the same areas that we do with our brands. I think we would seek to diversify the distribution. “

Asked earlier this month if A&F would look for a brand suitable for a demographic or a category it doesn’t already cover, Horowitz replied, “Most likely, it would be in an adjacent category.”

A&F does not sell wellness, home or high tech clothing, and has limited footwear and active offers. When asked if any of these categories would be targeted, Horowitz replied, “It’s hard to say at this point.”

“We see companies for sale on our desk all the time,” added Scott F. Lipesky, CFO of A&F.

There is too much money circulating not to go somewhere. Private equity buyers have $ 865 billion burning a hole in their collective pockets, according to EY.

And the boom in special purpose acquisition companies has pushed PSPC’s management teams to close deals and spend the $ 82 billion they raised last year and the roughly $ 90 billion raised to date. ‘now this year, according to Dealogic.

This new PSPC money is mainly intended for current companies that could become public enterprises.

“Retailers have been noticeably absent from the SPAC frenzy,” said David Shiffman, co-director of global retail at PJ Solomon investment bank. “The money went to consumer, health, wellness and tech companies. It has moved away from traditional retail. And private equity has still not been reactivated in space. You’ve basically seen hybrid models evolve, replacing traditional retailers. ”

This has investors looking for strong brands and strong categories, such as intimate or active or outdoor, and businesses on the move, evolving to meet the emerging needs of the consumer.

“At the end of the day, good companies always have buyers,” said William Susman, Managing Director of Threadstone Advisors.

But there is always a question of price.

“How do you rate your business in March 2021 when you have a projection, but you have to base it on what you actually did in 2020?” Said Susman.

“I see a lot of catalysts for deals, with the exception of these traditional contemporary fashion brands which have historically been very aggressively referred to by private equity,” he said. “These deals will come back, but not for nine to 12 months. The fashion cycle has not yet started, people have not yet returned to work, they do not yet know what clothes they are going to replace. The accessories will lead the clothes. There is a feeling of less risk, it is a safer approach. “

For now, the spotlight appears to be companies in categories that thrived during the pandemic – like indoor wear – or companies that were already considering a sale but had to put their plans on hold during the pandemic.

Two financial sources singled out homewear brands Tommy John and Saxx as being in the market for investors. (A representative for Tommy John declined to comment and several queries to Saxx were not returned on Tuesday).

They join the biggest Victoria’s Secret on the market.

The intimate boomlet makes sense.

While consumers have been home for months – and still need comfortable underwear and other yarns for working from home – the earnings of a number of lingerie and staple brands aimed directly at consumers for men and women have increased since the start of the pandemic. Lots of people shop online. Others use big box retailers to meet their underwear needs.

At the same time, sales of ready-to-wear and more structured fashion plummeted during the lockout. Among women, total clothing revenue fell 19% in the second half of last year, according to consumer tracking data from the NPD Group. Total intimate apparel sales fell only 1% over the same period.

That means consumers have continued to stay in interior clothing replenishment mode, said Todd Mick, executive director of the NPD Group’s fashion practice.

“This intimate industry is doing well,” said Mick, adding that the market research firm expects intimate sales to be about the same in 2021: down about 1% for the year.

Personal care and wellness were also big trends amid a global health crisis. This could explain why, along with basic underpants and bras, sales of sexy lingerie have increased during the pandemic.

It’s a trend that everyone seems to have noticed.

Zara, Karl Lagerfeld, Dia & Co. and swimwear and resort designer Miguelina added intimate looks last year. Others are expanding into new markets. Kim Kardashian West’s Skims has just launched in the Middle East. Victoria’s Secret plans to open in Israel in the second half of 2021. And brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and Frederick’s of Hollywood – traditionally known for women’s lingerie – have recently launched men’s clothing collections.

Investors have also already participated in the action.

Mindd Bras, founded by Victoria’s Secret alum Helena Kaylin, recently received a $ 1 million investment from Canadian financial platform The51 and investment firm WVL Capital. MeUndies has secured a $ 40 million investment from Provenance.

Obviously, getting is good and could only get better in the world of trading.