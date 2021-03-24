Fashion
7 times we wondered if Kundali Bhagya’s Prithvi loves her printed jackets and blingy wardrobe more than Preeta!
Sanjay Gagnani a.k.a. Prithvi has already started creating a row after his re-entry into Kundali bhagya. Just as we were having moments of love between Karan and Preeta, Prithvi returned to the Luthra house to earn his lady love and create chaos for our hero Karan. Although he arrived as Kritika’s husband, Prithvi doesn’t seem to be able to control himself around Preeta or even Sherlyn.
While we’re pretty sure Prithvi is going to be fighting tooth and nail to create trouble between Karan and Preeta so he can win over the latter, there’s something else this all-new revamped Prithvi seems to like a lot. I wonder what is it? Her funky wardrobe! Filled with patterns and bling, Prithvi’s wardrobe is definitely worth a look.
Printed pattern jacket
Before even making his comeback, Prithvi had already become an obstacle in Karan and Preeta’s life when Preeta mistakenly told him “ I love you ” by phone call thinking it was Karan. In this scene, an excited Prithvi is seen wearing a patterned printed jacket in gray and blue color. Although we don’t like the guy, he definitely pulls off this look.
The return of Khal Nayak
Who randomly walks into someone’s house wearing a wedding sherwani? We know who, Prithvi Malhotra! While he made a grand entrance with dhol and dancers on the title song of the film “Khal Nayak”, his gaze has definitely left us questioning his motive for returning.
Rings and feathers
While we couldn’t think of pairing a black t-shirt and pants with a print jacket like this, Prithvi certainly looks good in it. This jacket has prints of a mask with feathers and chains around it, and definitely looks awesome if nothing else.
Velvet touch
How could a guy who dressed in a sherwani just to make a grand entrance stick to normal attire for a party? In this look, Prithvi spiced up a regular burgundy red sherwani, with velvet patches around both of her shoulders. Not to mention its all red look!
Floral prints
Not everyone can pull off a floral print, but Prithvi seems to do it with ease. In this look, he added a pop of color to his look by pairing a white t-shirt and black paints with a red floral jacket. Summer is here for Mr. Malhotra!
Bling engagement
Just because Prithvi is in love with Preeta doesn’t mean he won’t dress for her engagement ceremony with Kritika. In fact, he was seen donning a blingy royal blue sherwani with gold prints and matching gold backgrounds.
Blast from the past
Prithvi’s love for bold colors and prints is nothing new. Even looking back the last time we saw Prithvi on Kundali bhagya, he was seen in a white t-shirt with blue polka dots paired with a bright yellow jacket and denim pants.
Well, looking at his wardrobe, we doubt what Prithvi would choose if he had to make a choice between Preeta and her quirky print outfits. Also, one wonders if Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Jogi will become jealous after seeing her OTT wardrobe.
