After big losses last year, prom dress stores still face uncertainties





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After taking a big hit last year, clothing stores still face uncertainties about what this year will look like for businesses as schools weigh their options for prom. Stephanie Howard, owner of Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment, says March is normally her busiest month, but this year it’s been a lot slower. She had to adapt quickly when the pandemic first hit last spring. “Bridal has allowed us to survive this very difficult time, but the ball really is how this business started. This is how we were able to grow up without me having to really think fast and put a lot of wedding dresses on the floor to help us get to the next prom season and here we are and things are still not right. top, but people are always trying to get there, ”Howard said. In recent years, some Second Dance Saturdays have seen hundreds of girls show up in one day. Now Howard only opens his shop for walk-in people two days a week. The rest of the week is by appointment only. With the restrictions on gathering and social distancing, schools are unlikely to be able to host a formal “traditional” dance. Howard says some of the girls who come in say that even though their school doesn’t have an event, they still want to do something, especially the older people who missed last year. “Many say their parents have planned an outdoor event. Others dress for dinner, take pictures, ”she said. As schools wait for further advice from the health department, Howard says she’s hoping more business will come up. “Looks like it’s slowly improving with the vaccinations and stuff, so we might just have a big rush, which would be amazing. I wish I could have been more prepared, but I mean I can never really be prepared for how last year has been.







