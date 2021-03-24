March Madness 2021: Burning Questions for Michigan, Pac 12

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Morning Madness, SI’s daily newsletter during the NCAA Tournament. We’ll provide you with insight, analysis, choices and more from our college hoop experts. register here.

We’re just 15 games away in the NCAA Men’s Tournament, with the Sweet 16 starting on Saturday. Here are four burning questions we are asking ourselves as things move forward in the second weekend.

1. Will the Pac-12 continue like this?

Few people outside of Bill Walton saw the resurgence of the Pac-12 tournament coming. Sure, USC and Oregon might have been trendy choices to reach the Sweet 16, but doing so in such a dominant fashion made a statement. Meanwhile, UCLA and the State of Oregon were much longer staying at Indy, with the Bruins having to win three games just to get here and the Beavers only entering after storming the tournament. conference.

The road ahead is however bumpy. The good news: USC and Oregon, playing against each other on Sunday, are sure to earn the Pac-12 a place in the Elite Eight. The bad news: It means at least one of the four is coming home and the other two have their hands full: UCLA has a formidable Alabama team, and Oregon State meets a stingy team. of Loyola Chicago who was previously in this position.

2. Which high seed will be the next fall?

A No.1 seed (Illinois), two No.2 seeds (Ohio State, Iowa) and three No.3 seed (Texas, Kansas, West Virginia) bit the dust on the tournament’s opening weekend. , leaving Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Alabama, Houston and Arkansas remain. Who could be next? The odds are against Gonzaga or Baylor; Arkansas gets a No. 15 seed; and Alabama looked fine destroying Maryland on Monday. On paper, this suggests that Michigan and Houston should both look out – and the Wolverines have arguably Sweet 16’s toughest game of those above, meeting the fourth-seeded Florida State. The Cougars, meanwhile, get a scorching Syracuse team after pulling off a last-minute breakout against Rutgers. But, of course, the games aren’t played on paper.

3. Can Michigan win the title if Isaiah Livers stays on the sidelines?

Return to Wolverines: Once considered by many to be a title favorite at the Gonzaga and Baylor level, Livers’ injury in the Big Ten tournament has dampened some of the high expectations of this group. Livers does a bit of anything for Michigan and is their best three-point shooter, and even though Chaundee Brown Jr. has stepped up against LSU, there’s no doubt that not having the senior there is a major loss. . But the Wolverines have a “next-man up” mentality and a lot of talent remaining, so they won’t be easy. The more they gain without a liver, the more they will adapt and believe too.

4. How chaotic will the rest of the tournament be?

This year’s Men’s Sweet 16 features the lowest average seed of any year since the tournament grew to 64 teams in 1985. Perhaps we should have expected that in this COVID-19 season, but a number High from early turmoil doesn’t always mean the rest of the tournament will be just as chaotic. The juggernauts Gonzaga and Baylor don’t seem to be going anywhere, and it would be fun if, after all, these two went head to head for the national title after all. Yet the lowest seed to ever win the men’s tournament was Villanova No.8, in 1985. Will Loyola Chicago or one of the double-digit seeds have anything to say about it? ?

Courtesy of NCAA Photos

ICYMI

The best thing we have seen

Iowa freshman sensation Caitlin Clark was offended against Kentucky on Tuesday, overtaking the Wildcats on her own at halftime (24 points for Clark, 22 for the UK) and draining three points in the field. She finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists to secure the Hawkeyes a Sweet 16 date with fellow freshmen Paige Bueckers and UConn.

Pick ‘Em: women’s second round

SI’s Molly Geary makes her picks for Wednesday’s women’s second round games:

N ° 2 Maryland on N ° 7 Alabama: Tide’s offense could make this a deviously tricky game for the Terps, but Maryland will retreat on the back of their own scoring prowess.

Missouri State # 5 over Wright State # 13: Angel Baker and Wright State made school history to get here, but it’s going to be tough to do it twice in a row.

# 6 Oregon over # 3 Georgia: The Ducks’ hot shoot will take the day away, although they can’t turn it around like they did against South Dakota.

# 2 Louisville on # 7 Northwestern: The Wildcats defense meets their game against Dana Evans and the Cardinals.

No 4 Indiana on No: 12 Belmont: The Hoosiers will win the battle on the inside to keep the Bruins out of another upheaval.

State # 7 of Iowa on # 2 Texas A&M: The Aggies were almost crushed by No.15 seed Troy. Another big day from Ashley Joens caused this upheaval.

No 3 Arizona on No 11 BYU: The The Cougars scored an impressive first-round victory over Rutgers, but spat the ball 19 times. Pressure from the Wildcats will bite them this time.

# 3 UCLA on # 6 Texas: Charli Collier and the Longhorns can make things interesting, but the Bruins win in a rematch of the 2018 tournament.

Crystal ball

There are four double-digit seeds left in the NCAA men’s tournament (UCLA, Syracuse, Oregon State, Oral Roberts), but zero will reach the Elite Eight.

At the buzzer

Ten years ago, the 2011 NCAA Men's Tournament had an eerily similar and chaotic opening weekend. In fact, four double-digit seeds made it Sweet 16, and a private No.8 school major in the recent Midwestern Big Dance fame took home the top spot.