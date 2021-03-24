Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about wellness company Goop in latest installment of Fashion Week speaker series

Actress, model, entrepreneur and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow joined Fashion @ Browns Fashion Week as the 15th and final speaker in her series on Monday night.

She was introduced and interviewed by Fashion @ Brown President Sasha Pinto 21, who started the conversation by asking Paltrows for her thoughts on actors transitioning to entrepreneurship, which Paltrow sees as a natural occurrence.

Paltrow is known for playing the role of Viola de Lesseps in the historic romance Shakespeare in Love, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1998, Holly Holliday on the musical comedy-drama television series Glee which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest. Actress in a comedy series in 2011 and Pepper Potts in the Marvels Iron Man franchise.

Beyond her acting career, Paltrow made a foray into the wellness and lifestyle industry by launching her business. Goop, which she founded in 2008. Goop started out as a weekly email newsletter, and in 2011 the company evolved into an official brand of ecommerce. Paltrow describes the company’s mission as connecting people with tools that can improve their life experiences. To do this, Goop produces editorial health content and sells lifestyle products, including home decor, clothing, makeup, and even sex toys.

All artists are entrepreneurs at heart, Paltrow said. There are so many parallels between what it takes to create and what it takes to have insane self-confidence.

Growing up, Paltrow saw his mother (actress Blythe Danner Paltrow) star in various productions, which sparked his own interest in pursuing the same career path. When it comes to entrepreneurship, she attributes her long-standing interest in the field to reading the New York Times business section as a child.

According to Paltrow, Goop has become a pioneer member of the culture because he is not afraid to ask questions or receive negative reactions. Since its inception, Goop has promoted concepts such as acupuncture and gluten-free diets which have since become more common. By sharing her ideas and questions, Paltrow is ready for any answers and she gives credit to her editors for their important role in the editorial process, putting Goop at the forefront of the wellness space.

What we always say is if we were doing something with integrity, we have the flexibility to ask and write about whatever we want to explore, she said.

Goops’ forward thinking ideas gained notoriety for the company, as did its marketing strategy. The company has released various products with obscure names, such as a spray which is a blend of lavender, rosemary, and juniper essential oils titled Psychic Vampire Repellent, as well as a scented candle with geranium and bergamot called It smells like my vagina. The latter attracted wide media attention, featured on the likes of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Harper’s Bazaar. But the pop-cultural buzz was not Paltrows’ original intention. She attributes this branding to her irreverent sense of humor.

I think humor is a great way to connect with a customer and for them to understand that you have a relaxed, open approach to your marketing, Paltrow said.

Without a business school background, Paltrow said she made many mistakes with Goop and continues to learn on the job. Goop has come under scrutiny on several occasions, including in April 2015, when Paltrow and her staff failed to follow Goops’ nutritional recommendations while using only food stamps, according to the Washington post. In September 2018, Goop paid $ 145,000 to settle a lawsuit where the company claimed that its jade egg had vaginal health benefits despite the lack of scientific basis and received criticism of gynecologists.

I’ve learned so much not only about what not to redo, but also how to examine why I made the wrong decision, Paltrow said. I would say always challenge the way you see something and always challenge the way you think about something.

In response to the pandemic, Goop has seen a shift in consumer interest in its skin care line towards a greater desire for kitchen and home items such as pots, pans, cookbooks. , pillows and candles. Paltrow also recently entered the fast food market by starting a Goop Ghost Kitchen, a delivery-only health food restaurant based in Santa Monica, California. Paltrow is looking to expand this business across California and eventually across the country.

The conversation then opened up to questions from the audience, one of which was from a Duke University student, who asked Paltrow about his leadership style.

For a long time, women in leadership positions approached the most masculine archetype in trying to be a boss, and I don’t, Paltrow said. I’m trying to find out what it means to lead from a feminine perspective to embrace my femininity, to find strength through that femininity, as opposed to trying to act like a man.

Closing the discussion, Paltrow offered some advice to listeners.

The more you can act in accordance with your true self and have the courage to speak up about this place and be truly honest, the faster you will find happiness, said Paltrow. Life is difficult and fraught with disappointments, but if you go through the process with integrity and by saying what you think and listening to yourself, I think it is the fastest way to experience peace and success.