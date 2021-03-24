MADD Canada Hosts Clothing Drive at Sunnyside Mall for Graduates





MADD Canada’s Halifax Chapter is hosting their annual clothing drive this weekend at Sunnyside Mall in Bedford. The event helps young people facing economic barriers find an affordable ball gown while raising awareness about impaired driving. Anissa MacLeod is MADD Canada’s director for Atlantic and says there are around 300 new and lightly used dresses to choose from this year. “We have been extremely fortunate over the past two years that stores like Annabell’s Fashions and Beautiful are releasing substantial amounts of new dresses,” she says. “And then we have dresses from people who … want to see someone so happy with the ball gown that they maybe were lucky enough to wear once.” MacLeod says that when purchasing the dress, students are made aware of the dangers of drunk driving, especially at prom time. “We ask them to have a conversation with a parent or guardian at home to never get in a car with someone who is impaired by alcohol or drugs, or to never drive while impaired,” she says. Each dress sells for $ 30, which is used to support a local family who has been affected by impaired driving. MacLeod says the clothing drive is a big event for MADD Halifax. “That smile on the student’s face as he found a dress, the opportunity to talk to them about the dangers of drunk driving and to help fund a family that has been victimized, that’s a situation where everyone is a winner, ”she said. The clothing drive will take place at Sunnyside Mall on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in a storefront near the entrance to Shoppers Drug Mart.

