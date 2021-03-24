Fashion designer ‘Gunnes’ Jessica McClintock, 90, dies





Jessica McClintock, a fashion designer whose romantic lace tailoring dressed generations of women for their weddings and proms, died Feb. 16 at her San Francisco home. She was 90 years old. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her sister, Mary Santoro. In 1969, McClintock was a newly divorced mother teaching science and music to sixth graders in Cupertino, California, when she invested $ 5,000 in a San Francisco clothing company called Gunne Sax. Soon after, McClintock became the sole owner, designer and seller. She had no training in design, but she knew how to sew. Inspired by those she called the “flower children” of San Francisco, she began making calico, lace, and gum-covered pastiches called grandma’s dresses. It was a style – a little Victorian, a little prairie – that the hippies of the Haight-Ashbury section had popularized by collecting wares from vintage clothing stores. Gunnes, as McClintock’s dresses were known, became a cult item, and Gunne Sax grew into a very successful business. By the mid-1970s, the dresses were in department stores across the country. For just over $ 50 (the equivalent of around $ 250 today), you could get a Victorian ankle-length and cinched bodice number at Dillard’s at your local mall. This is what Hillary Rodham, 27, did for her marriage to Bill Clinton in October 1975 at their home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hillary thought she was just going to put on a dress from her closet, but her mother, Dorothy Rodham, refused: she had to wear something new for her wedding. They walked over to Dillard. “I saw this dress and I fell in love with it,” Hillary Clinton said. “I felt deeply that it was meant to be. I couldn’t have done better if I had searched for a month.” Clinton isn’t the only politician or McClintock celebrity dressed for a special event. Another is Rep. Jackie Speier, who serves the 14th District of California, in the Bay Area. McClintock designed a wedding dress for her. (Speier called her “the fashion designer for the Democrats” because of her inclusive pricing, although McClintock is a registered Republican.) Vanna White, who made a career out of elegantly flipping letters from the “Wheel of Fortune” game show wearing satin sheaths, did so for a time in Jessica McClintock dresses. But McClintock’s bread and butter was also delighting young women for their proms and quinceaeras and even elementary school graduates, especially in the heyday of the ’70s as they danced on Fleetwood Mac. or Peter Frampton, their hair styled Dorothy Hamill. bobs. Over the decades, McClintock’s styles evolved, from pale Victorians and large Gatsby satins in the 1970s to poofy silk taffeta in the 1980s to more streamlined dresses in iridescent silk in the 1990s and beyond. In 1999, when her company, a private company, turned 30, its sales were $ 140 million, according to Women’s Wear Daily. It operated 26 stores across the country, marketed a perfume, Jessica, and had licensing agreements for handbags, jewelry, china, eyewear, bedding and home furnishings. Jessie Earl Gagnon was born on June 19, 1930 in Presque Isle, in northern Maine. His father, René Arthur Gagnon, was a salesman; her mother, Verna (Roberts) Gagnon, was a beautician.

