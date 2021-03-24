Fashion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: SSU defeats Lewis-Clark State for first title
* Note: Additional coverage and articles on the Shawnee State National Championship will be available online at portsmouth-dailytimes.com and in the Thursday print edition of the Daily Times. *
It was a dream season, indeed.
A fairy tale, even.
However, this story is not a fairy tale – it is the reality.
In Tuesday night’s NAIA National Championship game, Shawnee State’s men’s basketball program capped a dream season, winning their 27th straight game en route to their first-ever NAIA Men’s National Basketball Championship on Tuesday night with a 74 victory. -68 over Lewis-Clark State, Idaho Tuesday night at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Shawnee State men’s basketball program (31-2) became the first team since the famous 1998-1999 SSU women’s basketball program to win a national championship, these bears sweeping the Mid-South Conference regular season, the tournament. conference and the NAIA National Championship. material along the way. It is the second group in the history of the school to win a team championship. Seth Farmer’s 2019 National Men’s Indoor Championships also joins the squad as National Champions at Shawnee State.
SSU, who finished the season 31-2 overall – the same mark as the 1998-99 squad when they won their national championship – led for 38:37 of the game’s 40 minutes as they beat Lewis-Clark State for the national title.
The Bears, who led by as much as 14 points during the affair, saw their lead reduced to three (65-62), but kept the Warriors from coming close to their very first national championship.
Defense wins championships
Classically, Shawnee State won the case with their excellent defensive work as a unit. The Bears kept Lewis-Clark State, Idaho, to just 34.8 percent shots and 31.3 percent three-pointers in the six-point win.
To show how good the Bears’ defense was that day, Shawnee State held Trystan Bradley, Hodges Bailey and Travis Yenor of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) to just 6 of 25 shots and 18 total points between the trio. . They average 15.9, 13.1 and 10.3 points per game going into tonight’s affair.
Jones ends tournament MVP performance in style
Keeping going out like he’s been doing all season, James jones saved one of his best performances of the season for the last in the 74-68 victory.
Jones, who scored 12 points and six rebounds at the half, added 15 points and four more boards on the glass en route to a 27-point, 10-rebound effort.
Beyond his clutch-bucket mentality – including a whopping three-runner with 8:18 to go that put the Bears 59-51 ahead – Jones was also set to leave the free throw line. The senior player went 7 of 9 from the charity strip in the game, including a critical mark of 5 of 6 in the final 26 seconds of the game to lock in the national championship and bring it home to Portsmouth and the county by Scioto.
Gilmore in huge down
Time and time again in the second half it wasn’t just Jones coming up with big plays – but Amier Gilmore, as well as.
With star big man EJ It Saddled off the bench due to fouling issues, Gilmore played his best game of the NAIA National Tournament in the greatest of moments, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the second half of the competition. The junior went 5 of 7 overall from the field and added six rebounds to start the victory.
In addition to having a huge impact on Tuesday night’s win, Gilmore, along with his teammates Mitchell latavious and Miles thomas, have not lost a single game they appeared in for the Bears as the trio clocked a perfect 25-0 in their 2020-21 appearances.
Onu ends his four-year career with a national title
Undoubtedly ending the greatest four-year career in the history of the Shawnee State men’s basketball program – and one of the greatest four-year careers at Shawnee State in any sport – EJ It saw the claim process he and fourth-year head coach DeLano Thomas started all the way to the finish line in the six-point victory.
Winners of 14 games in their first two seasons together, the duo have shown their incredible leadership skills at every stop over the past two seasons, leading Shawnee State to an overall record of 52-13 in the 2019- campaigns. 20 and 2020-21 and top it off. with the red NAIA banner to boot.
Onu now holds 1,578 points, 866 rebounds and 529 blocks for his career to post numbers that are in the all-time top five in each category. He finished just 78 blocks off the NAIA’s record for blocks in a career while adding never-before-seen defensive reels and numbers that will be remembered for a lifetime.
Additional
With the trio above, Miles thomas posted a huge eight points in the first half and four rebounds to finish with 10 points and six rebounds overall, while Issac Abergut finished with six points, Donoven Carlisle five, and Jakiel wells four. Mitchell lataviousThe colon was arguably the loudest of the night, as his comeback dunk mid-first half was essential punctuation for the Bears and completed the scoring.
Kobie johnson, Tre’s beard, Shawn Paris, Jr., Markus Geldenhuys, Bailey davis, Corie Blount, Jr. and Desmond Crosby, Jr. were all integral to the 2020-21 Shawnee State Unit’s success as players and practice hands, while Thomas, Lindal Yarbrough, Zack kelly, Jack trainer, Justin patrick and Levi Roberts represent members of Shawnee State’s first-ever men’s basketball unit to win a championship in program history.
A National Championship parade and subsequent celebration will take place tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in Portsmouth. Much more information will follow in the minutes and hours that follow.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
The 2020-2021 Shawnee State University men’s basketball team celebrates the program’s first-ever NAIA National Championship after its 74-68 victory over Lewis-Clark State (Id.).
