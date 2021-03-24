Global fast fashion beats strong in China

SHANGHAI The luxury sector may be booming in China, with Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton reporting increased sales, but on the opposite end of the fast fashion spectrum, the country fills a whole graveyard of brands.

The latest victim appears to be Gap, with Bloomberg reporting this month that the U.S. retailer was looking to sell its business in China. The retailer previously revealed that sister brand Old Navy was set to exit the market this month after debuting in 2014 with a top flagship in Shanghais Nanjing Road West. Gap did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In January, InditexBershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius have said they will close all of their physical stores totaling nearly 100 locations and only withdraw from e-commerce operations. Last year, Dutch company C&A sold its China business to Beijing Zhongke Tongrong, while Esprit abruptly canceled its joint venture with Mulsanne Group. In 2019, Forever 21 left the market, and the year before, New Look threw in the towel.

Zara, who is InditexThe flagship brand of s, remains, but with 141 stores, it is a very modest operation compared to local players who often have several thousand outlets like Peacebird, Metersbonwe, Semir and La Chapelle. Swedish rival H&M has a bigger footprint in China with more than 500 stores, but it hasn’t been easy. Sales were down 17% during the year through November 30, as the group closed 23 stores here. The retailer sees an opportunity in the market as it plans to presenting Arket and other stories later this year but overall, the growth of the sector has been very hard won.

The number of high-profile stumbles can at first glance seem confusing. China is a country with a very young population and a developing economy that needs affordable gross domestic product per capita in 2020 was only $ 8,130, compared to US $ 63,000 and US $ 40,000. for France. But different local tastes and the strength of the Taobao brands have caused hiccups in China for some of the world’s biggest retail brands.

I think the first thing is definitely the product design, the localization, said Eddie Lim, a Chinese veteran of fast fashion brands like Bestseller, Etam and Beaumanoir. Where the team really is, that matters. I think a lot of foreign brands haven’t invested enough in localizing their products.

While this seems like an obvious point, brands often rely too much on their global assortment, or sometimes entirely. An example of success in the sector is Bestseller Group. The Danish company owns several brands including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Selected and operates more than 7,000 stores across China. But its activity in China, created in 1996, is managed as an independent 50-50 company and creates its own localized collections for the Chinese market.

In my seven years [at Bestseller China], we never even really took any product from Denmark, said Lim.

He gave the example of dresses to illustrate what the localization process might look like. Dresses are always interesting to talk about, Lim said. Most women in China, if they wear a long long dress with spaghetti straps, they will wear a t-shirt inside. In Europe, they would only show their shoulders. Here they would even put a jacket over it. Obviously, I wouldn’t put the jacket on a poster but on the training part, it’s the one-plus-one in the store. If she chooses this dress, then the seller will choose the following, which is a sun protection jacket. It’s like an organza, an airy piece, like a bolero.

So we have to take an image, which is a poster with white models. For this, we cannot wear a bolero. It looks a little strange and it is not the trend. But on the training lookbook, we need to photograph it together so the staff know. This is how you have to teach people to maximize the cart and it works really well. You can judge them, but from a business point of view it really works because the average spend can be up to 800 renminbi [$123 at current exchange], instead of buying just one thing.

In addition to all of the design differences related to geography, climate, and body types that already exist, there is also the difference in COVID-19 recovery to contend with now. While there have been a few small outbreaks in China and interprovincial travel may face some restrictions, much of the population has been able to return to their pre-pandemic life with open meals and social activities. full capacity since last April. But with western countries entering third or fourth lockdowns, the brand’s head office in Europe may be designing easy loungewear collections, when what the Chinese customer wants are outfits for any. the range of social occasions.

Others point out that mass fashion issues are not just a Chinese market issue.

Many of these brands are having problems even in their home markets, said Jane Du, managing director of China World Exhibitions, which hosts major clothing fairs, including Chic. Fast fashion on the whole in recent years has not had a very smooth ride.

Certainly in the case of Gap, Forever 21, Esprit and New Look, that’s right. This also doesn’t mean that Chinese fast fashion brands are problem free. La Chapelle, was once a popular domestic group, but suffered heavy losses. In the past month, the company has warned investors that it may be forced to pull out of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as it is embroiled in litigation over unpaid loans. Metersbonwe, which at its peak ten years ago had more than 5,000 stores, closed 504 stores in the first half of 2020 alone.

The marketing and communications mix needs work, Du said, stressing the importance of collaborations for creating freshness and working with influencers and using live streaming. Uniqlo, for example, does it well, she said. Although it retails wardrobe basics like Gap, unlike the US retailer, Uniqlo often deploys crossovers to entice customers to shop.

Then, as a Japanese brand, it does not need to resize for fit and it emphasizes the unique performance of its technical fabrics. Parent company Fast Retailing said that in the first quarter of this year, it saw an impressive increase in profits in mainland China, due to its new strategy of controlling discounts and focusing instead on attractive product value. and brand building.

People in their thirties now, when they were in their twenties, might have bought a brand like Zara, Du added, but once they get older they switch to other, better quality brands. And people in their twenties won’t buy Zara because they don’t find it to be of any relevance to them. The brands have not adapted to the market and so, in the end, many of them pull out.

Finally, there is the turbo speed of the country to take into account, especially with the rise of e-commerce brands on Taobao. A Guangzhou-based online brand can create samples in half a day and get a second version at the end of the day, beating the times of brands that might be based in Beijing or Hangzhou and therefore require at least a week. to cut and fit new samples due to two way shipping.

Today we have much shorter fashions, influencers and cycles which makes it much harder to predict future trends and so brands need to act much closer to when they launch the product, for example. example, six weeks between ideas and ISW [in shop week] or even shorter, said a source who works for a large international fast fashion chain in China.

China is heavily influenced by Taobao and the speed they set as well as the price those brands set, the source continued. Customers can browse the cheapest offer without focusing on sustainability. This is also part of the reason why global brands do not fare as well as their local peers. The battle is always on the price and not on other dimensions. Still, you may notice a shift, albeit slow, in consumer behavior that indicates that they are increasingly willing to embrace a more sustainable brand and pay extra.