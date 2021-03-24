Fashion
Man formally charged after stabbing over weekend in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man from Green Bay has been formally charged after allegedly injuring a man in a stabbing over the weekend.
Court documents indicate that Efrain Beas-Rizo, 37, was charged with the following:
- Reckless First Degree Injury, Dangerous Weapon Use – Felony
- Possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) – Misdemeanor
- Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
- Disorderly driving, use of a dangerous weapon – Misdemeanor
The charges were laid on Tuesday following an incident on Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on Randall Court.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to Block 100 of Randall Court for a call for arms at 3:43 p.m. on March 21, with a report of a man who was stabbed with a knife. Reports also indicated that the suspect and the victim were in separate apartments.
When officers arrived, documents say they found the victim, identified as a 37-year-old man with the initials of WEM, covered in blood, with three large cuts on his forehead, forearm and several cuts. and a large piece of missing flesh.
Documents say they helped the man and his three-year-old daughter outside the apartment complex and get into an ambulance.
According to documents, agents went to Beas-Rizos’ apartment to try to contact him by phone, but several attempts went unanswered.
Beas-Rizo finally opened his door and obeyed orders before being taken into custody. Court documents say officers could see a key chain with a small knife attached in plain sight.
Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment and a forensic analyst was also dispatched to the scene.
During this search, documents indicate that another kitchen knife was found near the kitchen sink, but it did not appear to have bloodstains on it. Officers still took it as evidence and also found a box cutter under the sofa.
Eventually, police said they found marijuana and a pipe in the apartment.
During his interrogation at the hospital, WEM reportedly told police that there had been an incident between the two men years ago in the parking lot of the complex. During this incident, he told police that he had parked in the parking lot, and Beas-Rizo walked past his vehicle and tapped on the hood. WEM asked if Beas-Rizo was okay and thought it was over.
However, a few days ago WEM said the man spoke about it again, and on the 16th Beas-Rizo hit him in the head. He also allegedly told the victim that it was for hitting me with your car, my mother *****. I’m going to kill you.
WEM then told police he fled as Beas-Rizo rummaged in his pockets.
On Sunday, March 21, WEM told police she was doing laundry in the basement and started walking up the east stairwell as Beas-Rizo descended the west stairwell.
It was then that Beas-Rizo reportedly said I told you what would happen last time, and started swinging at WEM in the hallway.
Documents say WEM began to fight back, and he said that with his adrenaline rush he didn’t feel stabbed.
After WEM felt dripping wet, court documents say he entered his apartment, where his three-year-old daughter was, and locked the door. Documents indicate that the girl was not present for the stabbing in the hallway.
Beas-Rizo is held on a $ 50,000 cash bond.
If he makes a connection, he must not own any weapons, have any contact or contact with the home or business of the victims.
His next court hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 2 p.m.
