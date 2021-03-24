Why forward-looking fashion brands are raising the workforce – WWD

Deep in the COVID-19 crisis, with stores closed and orders canceled, many big names in fashion wondered if their businesses could survive the year.

Fast forward a few months and the future looks brighter. Fashion brands anticipate a resumption of pent-up demand and long-awaited creativity on the post-pandemic catwalks. Many are even striving to create a more sustainable industry, which has been reset for a new world.

For these forward-looking brands, now is the time to make sure the workforce is ready. Having tackled the immediate challenges of lockdown – focusing on security protocols for store staff, orienting company employees to remote work; grow staff towards realizing online channels – they strive to integrate the skills, ways of working and workplace organization that underpin a future-ready workforce.

But digital technology and new skills are only part of the story. Up to 64% of an individual’s potential depends on their sense of well-being at work, and well-being is influenced by several factors. For about one in two employees, a company’s ethical, sustainable and moral values ​​are vital. For others, the crucial ingredient is that they are seen, listened to and respected – as enabled by inclusion and diversity.

The good news is that leaders want to act. The pandemic has brought office and home closer together than never before, giving leaders a glimpse into the lives of their people and potential needs for care and support. At the same time, leaders have realized the limits of remote working in terms of maintaining a goal-oriented culture.

Given the scale of the challenges ahead, a whole new approach to the workforce may be needed – one that examines, reinvents and reinvents the nature of fashion work.

Examine what the job looks like



The physical fashion store will always have a place in the hearts of consumers, but the restrictions imposed by the pandemic are changing the way consumers interact with brands. Many fashion companies were already exploring how technology could help them serve consumers in new ways, but the crisis prompted many to accelerate those efforts.

Today, as consumers increasingly expect personalization and personalization as standard, success means meeting the demand for physical assortments while generating additional revenue streams through a single, integrated marketplace.

To enable innovation on this scale, brands must review the capabilities of their workforce and rethink the deployment of roles and responsibilities. An American retailer, with a significant apparel and apparel presence, consolidated its digital and store teams into a single merchandising organization to avoid duplication and better serve the customer.

Ask yourself, how will your staff serve the new consumer? What value factors will differentiate your organization and gain loyalty? And what culture and skills will you need to make this vision a reality?

Reimagine who does what – and where

As brands use technology to improve the customer experience, digitally literate employees become more and more valuable. Smart technologies, used to increase human intelligence, play an important role here.

One thing is for sure, the pandemic has become the catalyst for creativity and ingenuity – especially on how to connect with consumers who shop at home. A jewelry retailer in the United States turned its store staff into remote consultants by using in-home iPads to connect and advise customers in their jewelry purchases.

In addition to new digital customer experiences, the pandemic has also brought a renewed focus on talent – the skills essential to support this unpredictable and increasingly digital purchasing future. Skills development in digital and analytics is certainly in high demand and some find it easier to train their own staff by upgrading their skills rather than recruiting from outside.

Some fashion retailers are already making headway here. UK retailer M&S has created a data science academy to improve staff skills in machine learning and programming languages ​​such as R. In specific markets, experts fear digital skills will be increasingly difficult to acquire for fashion brands. Regardless of the approach, we find that companies whose people use digital creatively are almost three times more likely to have driven their revenue growth by 20% or more in the past three years; they are more than five times more likely to maintain these growth rates over the next three years.

Brands should ask themselves if their employees have a spirit of innovation and a passion for learning. They should explore what skills they need, what skills are less and less relevant, and how they can acquire new talent.

Reinvent the status quo

As businesses envision the world after COVID-19, they prepare to transform how their teams work. Unsurprisingly, it is the employees themselves who are calling for a permanent change to the status quo. Research has shown that employees who had never worked from home before the pandemic want to retain the ability to do so in the future. “Hybrid” appears to be the number describing the combination of working from home and at the office. The question to ask is how to define this for your business. How many days per week will your company’s staff be working from their head office? And what does this mean for home office layout and office space? Also, what does that mean in terms of the expectations of being within a switchable distance from the seat. Remote working may allow brands to tap into a new talent pool by removing these location restrictions.

Given these new trends, there are a few key questions to ask: What is your workplace strategy? Can your processes eliminate duplication and streamline decision making? How will you meet the new work needs of employees? And how can we protect culture when the workforce is more disparate than ever?

Conclusion: unleash the full potential

How can businesses create a culture that supports the workforce of tomorrow? It starts with authentic, visible and decisive leadership.

In practice, this may mean taking a fresh look at core values ​​and goals and ensuring that these are not only communicated but lived by the workforce. We’ve all learned that remote working is viable and maybe it is here to stay. Staying close to your team, using new creative collaboration tools, and focusing on continuous learning will help everyone grow and thrive. Finally, finding a way to collaborate with external partners who can fill talent gaps and transfer skills over time can be the way to jumpstart this journey.

Major retailers are showing the way. The time has come to join them.

Jill Standish is Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Accenture’s Retail Industry Group.