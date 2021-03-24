Fashion
I’m looking for the perfect spring dress28 that impressed me the most
It should be pretty easy, but for some reason I’ve always struggled to find the perfect spring dress. It always feels like no matter where I look, everything is either too simple, too frilly or too floral for my taste. Good, this spring I have paid close attention to what the world has to offer me in terms of the perfect dress, and with my taste and yours in mind, I have curated a wide selection of spring dresses that have caught my eye. Warning.
The dresses below feature all of the latest trends of this season like “sticky” flowers to these simple midi dresses you’ll wear over and over again throughout spring and summer combined. Whether your style is minimal or quite eclectic, I have a feeling you’ll find your perfect spring dress in the assortment below, just like me.
Rixo Lolita dress ($ 255)
I’ve been eyeing this dress for months, which means it’s finally time to pull the trigger.
With Jean Kelly shirt dress ($ 189)
This dress is perfect to wear when you’re in a rush, whether you’re heading to the beach, or on a busy day of shopping.
Sleeper Beautiful linen dress in white ($ 280)
This dress just makes me smile.
Ulla johnson Palma knotted gathered cotton-poplin midi dress ($ 425)
A totally timeless dress.
Urban Outfitters UO Marianne Knit Mini Dress ($ 59)
Please note the neckline.
Bondi born Ava belted linen maxi dress ($ 725)
This dress is the definition of chic.
Rixo Holly printed silk-crepe midi dress ($ 365)
Sirens? Sign me up.
Reformation Crimini dress ($ 128)
Reformation’s selection made it difficult to choose just one spring dress.
True to the brand Nikoleta + Net Sustain floral-print linen mini dress ($ 209)
Sticky flowers are all the rage.
H&M Cotton jersey dress ($ 13)
For $ 13, you might as well get both colors.
expert Plus Size Textured Cotton Easy Day Dress ($ 100)
This simple dress has just the right amount of ruffles.
Magda Butrym Printed cotton-blend midi dress ($ 1,670)
This stunning dress is worth the madness.
Nanushka Tess cutout snake-print satin mini dress ($ 495)
Words cannot express how much I love this dress.
Reformation Colleen silk midi dress ($ 278)
If that doesn’t make you want a vacation on the Italian coast, I don’t know what it will be.
H & M + Patterned dress ($ 30)
Big print runs always make the best statements.
Mr. Madelyn cutout ruched linen strapless maxi dress ($ 380)
For the holidays and beyond.
Zara Stretch poplin jumpsuit dress ($ 50)
Get black too.
WAYF Rosalind cheetah-print tie-front dress ($ 89)
This cutout will give you compliments galore.
Pixie Market Black Linen Beatrice Dress ($ 145)
Just wait until you see the back.
BB Dakota Dakota Sleeveless Mini Dress in Dusty Rose ($ 49)
The perfect layered dress.
violet Puff sleeve dress ($ 130)
You can’t go wrong with a simple black midi dress.
Ganni Pleated leopard-jacquard mini dress with crystal embellishment ($ 295)
The more people I see wearing this dress, the more I want it.
Lisa says Gah Lena babydoll short dress ($ 189)
I want to say…
Endless summer Louie mid-length dress ($ 118)
The gathers at the top make all the difference.
Mango Puffy dress in organic cotton ($ 80)
If you are someone who loves to wear boots whatever the season, this dress will be your best friend.
Free people Lydia printed midi dress ($ 148)
Something about this impression is just different.
Tove Flores pleated silk-georgette dress ($ 985)
A classic at this point.
Lioness Short garter dress ($ 79)
I never liked bodycon dresses, but this one changed my mind.
Then, 5 Latin American brands with the best prints.
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
