Jessica McClintock, from Aroostook County, who built a $ 150 million fashion brand, has died





Jessica McClintock, from Aroostook County that built a $ 150 million fashion empire, died Feb. 16 at her San Francisco home. She was 90, according to a New York Times obituary. Starting with her original line, Gunne Sax, introduced in 1969, McClintock outfitted party-goers, brides and those who needed a great dress for a special occasion, through decades of changes in taste and style. Women of Generation Boomer may remember her retro-chic lace grandma dresses, which were popular in the early 1970s, while Generation X may look back fondly (or not so fondly). on her jewel-toned silk taffeta dresses of the 1980s and early 1990s. Today her designs are still sold in stores such as Macys and JC Penney. McClintock was born Jessie Earle Gagnon in Frenchville, daughter of René and Verna Gagnon of Presque Isle, who divorced when she was two, according to the New York Times. As a child, her grandmother taught her to sew and she attributed her work ethic to her mother, a hairdresser. In a 1989 magazine interview, McClintock called his mother the hardest working person I have ever known. She graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1948 and went on to attend Boston University. Shortly after graduating, she married Alston Staples, with whom she had a son, Scott, and moved to California. On the death of her first husband, she married Fred McClintock, from whom she divorced a few years later keeping his name, as well as the more formal first name, Jessica. In 1969, she invested $ 5,000 in a San Francisco fashion company called Gunne Sax, which catered to bay area hippies with her iconic grandma dresses of a long dress that was part Victorian. , partly prairie dress, often made from paisleys and calicos, and always scalloped. with lace and ribbons. This flowery and aggressively feminine style has become McClintocks signature over the years, as has the affordability of her dresses, which rarely cost more than $ 300 even today. By the mid-1970s, her dresses were in stores nationwide. By the 1980s she was a household name, with Jessica McClintock’s dresses becoming a staple at proms, quinceaneras and Sweet Sixteen parties across North America. In the 1990s, she expanded her brand to sell perfumes, handbags, jewelry, and household items. According to a 2002 Bangor Daily News article, her signature scent, Jessica, was inspired by the lilies of the valley and lilacs around her grandmothers’ home in the county. In this June 2002 file photo, he signs for Hedrich’s Presque Ilse Motel briefing passers-by about the clothing store inside. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik The McClintocks family in Presque Isle, including his mother Verna, aunt Teddy, and sister Dolores, ran Hedrichs Dress Shop for decades, a retail store located in Hedrichs Presque Isle Motel, a family-owned motel. There, the family sold the full line of McClintocks models, as well as models from older lines from as far back as Gunne Sax’s days. His brother, Jack Hedrich, was the company’s vice president and other family members also worked for the brand for many years. She is survived by her son, Scott McClintock, as well as several half-siblings and a large extended family in Maine and across the country. McClintock lived most of her life in San Francisco, where she owned a mansion she bought from director Francis Ford Coppola, which she famously decorated in satin, marble, crystal, and her beloved lace. Every woman wants to be romantic at some point, McClintock told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1990. The hard edges will always be there because, let’s be honest, women live in a world where they have to follow men. So I design for memories, for dreams, the sweetness of life.

