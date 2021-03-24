Fashion for Good selects 14 startups for the Accelerator program – Sourcing Journal





US-based natural indigo maker Stony Creek Colors is one of 14 innovative fashion startups to join Fashion for Good’s acceleration program. Related Articles The new group of startups includes solutions for various ‘impact hotspots’, states of fashion for good, ranging from commodities, digital acceleration, plastics, impact monitoring and solutions that enable to switch from wet processing to dry processing in pretreatment, dyeing and finishing. stages of clothing production. In its eighth cycle, the 9-month program is designed to facilitate funding, provide impact assessments, and introduce startups to technical mentors, potential collaborators, and other industry leaders. The Amsterdam-based organization will immediately begin providing companies with mentoring advice and industry expertise to help their technologies evolve. This class of innovators also represents the largest number of selected female-led startups, with six having been founded or co-founded by women. “The world needs innovation to be at the forefront of long-term positive climate action and sustainability – the case for supporting innovative start-ups like those driving change seems stronger than ever, ”said Katrin Ley, Fashion for Good CEO. In addition to Stony Creek Colors, which recently announced it had raised $ 9 million, other US dyeing and finishing startups in the program include: OSM Shield, which creates high-performance fabric finishes that respect the environment; Eco2Dye, a company specializing in waterless textile dyeing technology; and Living Ink, a biotech company that turns algae waste into a bio-based carbon black that can replace its petroleum-derived counterpart. Fashion for Good also selected The Hurd Co., the US-based engineers who make fiber pulp made from agricultural waste that can be converted into alternatives to viscose. U.S. tech companies Perfitly, which uses AR / VR-AI to build a massive recommendation platform for ecommerce, and AnamXR, a company that builds immersive virtual B2B platforms and gamified retail experiences. DTC, are also part of the accelerator. From the UK, MTI-X Ltd., a company that digitally pretreats and finishes natural and synthetic textile materials, and Alchemie, a technology company that has developed clean dyeing and finishing processes, are joining the program. Activated by ‘digital fluid jet technology’, Alchemie’s process is currently focused on polyester and will soon be available for natural fibers such as cotton. From Germany, there is Traceless, maker of a compostable plastic substitute, and Made2Flow, a company that uses machine learning-based solutions to collect data directly from production partners and validate it based on from several sources. The goal is to help consumers make informed decisions and provide brands with oversight on their impacts on the supply chain. The French company Rescoll is also part of the accelerator. The start-up offers a thermosetting separation technique for various applications in the fashion industry, which allows further reuse and recycling of hardware components. Fashion for Good also supports two startups looking for alternatives to leather. UK-based Biophilica turns garden and park waste into a compostable, plastic-free alternative to leather, while German company Lignopure provides platform technology developing a 100% vegetable-based leather alternative. industrial lignin and natural rubber.







