Anamika Khanna and Ruchika Sachdeva featured at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week – WWD

NEW DELHI – The fashion week jointly organized by Lakme Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India was an ode to women designers of the new decade: an opening parade by Calcutta designer Anamika Khanna and the grand finale by Ruchika Sachdeva, based in New Delhi.

With easier access to styles and online ordering, the main focus was on India’s huge domestic market. Although retail is still recovering – COVID-19 has triggered a severe lockdown in India and retail clothing has been hit hard, with sales falling nearly 60% last year – overall , the country’s nearly $ 1 trillion retail market has reverted to pre-pandemic. levels in February, and the high-end designer market is now starting to open.

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week held March 16-21 was mostly virtual with six physical catwalks and further boosted the industry, with designers emphasizing color and comfort.

While many in the industry wondered about the logistics and potential of the first event in 15 years to combine India’s two major fashion weeks, it ended up going smoothly. Industry analysts believe this has helped strengthen the industry, providing buyers with easier access and a better base to place orders, while taking stock of the uncertain retail climate as the pandemic fluctuates from unpredictable way in the world. Only on Wednesday, a new “double mutant” variant of the virus was discovered in India.

Here, WWD watches the opening and closing shows and the women behind them.

Anamika khanna exuded optimism with its opening show of the five-day event. “Honored to do the opening show,” she said, noting that she comes from a geographically neutral area – neither Delhi nor Mumbai, but Kolkata, as the organizers had to agree on so many different points.

Her collection honored art, traditional textiles, and was linked – as she told WWD – with pure emotion. “It’s been that kind of year for everyone,” she said.

Her use of silks with detailed embroidery, cutouts, and lavish use of pom poms gave her femininity, with a play of whites adding elegance. Long jackets, thrown over pants or skirts, offered an option to dress up any outfit. “It was a play for freedom,” she said, “without season and without borders.” “Fashion has changed to be what you want it to be, it’s very personal now, and I believe that’s really where it’s heading in the future.”

In a year darkened by disease and death all over the world, Khanna’s collection endorsed life.

“I arrived there with a positive mood. This feeling of hopelessness is changing. I also observe a more opulent mood in my clients, who want to celebrate again.

Speaking about the individuality imbued with each piece, she said, “I just decided to make pieces that would stay forever. Like the jacket, which was a patchwork of different textiles and yarns, which could be used in both summer and winter, and you won’t throw it away. It’s a matter of resilience. “

Khanna’s sense of hope is reflected in her retail journey – she opened her third 6,000 square foot independent store in the arty Kala Ghoda district of Mumbai. “While people were closing stores, I opened a huge store, and I think it will work,” she says confidently.

Ruchika Sachdeva, founder and creative director of her label Bodice, has been 10 years since she first showed with Lakme Fashion Week as an emerging designer in her NexGen event. It has also been two years since Bodice gained worldwide attention, winning the Woolmark Prize for women’s clothing in 2018.

Following Lakme’s policy of featuring a designer who has never been to a final event before, Sachdeva fit the bill. The finale featured Bollywood actress and Lakme face Ananya Panday as the showstopper, in a high waisted pleated skirt with geometric prints and a long sleeve cropped top.

Bodice was one of six physical catwalks held during Combined Fashion Week.

About her collection, Sachdeva said that “she continues to focus on conscious consumption and sustainability, but with more confidence and accumulated knowledge.”

“The bodice was all about the more neutral colors – blacks and whites, with simplicity and minimalism – trying to get rid of the chaos in my head. Over the past 10 years I find there has been an aesthetic revolution, and over the past year I have found myself looking for colorful pieces. I decided this collection would be about color and take risks, ”she said.

Another change: “As I get older I feel more comfortable with my own sexuality, I feel sexier as a woman and this is reflected in my collection,” observed Sachdeva. Her styles for the finale were less androgynous, while still retaining the linear pleats and sleeves she favors.

Although Bodice is known for its fine detail, she said it has become sharper.

“I became better at my job,” Sachdeva said. “This is a highly skilled process if you want to do a design correctly – it has to be biodegradable, environmentally friendly and sustainable. Getting it all right takes time. During these 10 years, I have started to understand what people want.

“Now finally I know I’m a better fashion designer and have the clarity that I’m creating something that’s worth it,” she said.