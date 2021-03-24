Bolton man guilty of gangland murder





A MAN from Bolton has been convicted of participating in the murder of a cannabis grower who was shot in a gangland-style point blank execution.

Dorian Pirija was one of three men convicted of the manslaughter of German Ali Hussain, along with Noza Saffari and Qazim Marku, but the trio were cleared of the murder following a trial at the Crown Court of Teeside.

A fourth man, Anxelo Xhaferi, was cleared of both charges and was immediately released. The court heard how an argument over 10kg of missing drugs ended with a father-of-two being shot in the back of the neck at a Hartlepool home in September 2019. The 30-year-old was lured into Hartlepool’s townhouse to uncover a potential cannabis farm site, but instead was bombarded at close range with a sawn-off shotgun. The alleged shooter is still at large, along with other gang members believed to have been involved in the plot. Officers found gloves, cable ties, white nylon rope, a screwdriver and Stanley blades in a cabinet in the home’s kitchen. CCTV footage and forensic analysis were used by detectives to identify the men involved in the plot to assassinate Mr. Hussain. The court heard how Pirija, 33, had walked up from his home on Trillo Avenue in Bolton with another man, who was never found by police, on the day of the murder and CCTV footage l ‘showed moving away from the scene. Several men were never found and are still at large after the murder. Jurors learned how Saffari had done handyman work for Mr Ali Hussain for a few years before the murder and played a central role in luring him to his death. During his testimony, he gave details of the tensions between Kurdish and Albanian groups in Teesside, including a shootout in Middlesbrough. The 39-year-old, from Middlesbrough, also claimed he had been a ‘police informant’ who passed on information about the town’s drug traffickers. Marku, from London, was caught on CCTV running from the murder house in the moments following the fatal shot from a shotgun. Judge Mark Wall returned the three defendants to custody after the jury returned their verdicts after just over two days of deliberation. Saffari, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, Pirija and Marku, 24, of West Drayton, will be sentenced tomorrow morning.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos