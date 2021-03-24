3rd International Child Advancement “ Empowered Fashion Show ” – Buffalo Rising





The third annual fundraiser of the nonprofit empowered fashion show, International Child Advancement (ICA), seems to be another huge sensation. Not only is this collaborative endeavor important for the GUAOA orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but there is also a valuable community building element for Buffalo. This year, the funds raised during the virtual fashion show will be dedicated to the purchase of a small building for the GUAOA orphanage to host vocational training programs. The funding will also allow the acquisition of additional equipment for the orphanage’s sewing, computer and agricultural programs. This is the type of project that has a strong ripple effect that will allow orphans to grow exponentially, giving them the tools they need to improve their lives. The goal of this fundraising effort is to $ 10,000. In addition to this, a number of the clothes in the series were created by the orphan children who participated in GUAOA sewing program. We really want to showcase the success of the children we support, said Evelyn Kessler, Founder and CEO of the CIA. So many children in the DRC lack access to education and our vocational training not only gives them that access, but also teaches them valuable skills that prepare them for a better life. The children in our sewing program are incredibly talented and we hope to empower them further by giving them the opportunity to show their work outside of the orphanage. The empowered fashion show will also feature fashion items from the showcase of two black shops owned by women – The Restyle Loft and Ms. Eye Candy. There will be opportunities to shop for all wardrobe items after the show, which will be musically accompanied by Henri Star. Star, concert violinist, will be accompanied by students from his Muhammad music school. There are so many remarkable project elements that it would be a shame to miss this event. The virtual show will take place on Saturday May 15, 2021. Buyers of Early Bird tickets in the Buffalo area will receive a free box of cold cuts from Meet and Eat Charcuterie, a cocktail kit from TABS by O, and a chance to win a $ 100 Amazon gift card. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or for more information, visit www.childadvancement.org. Main picture: William Joseph Photography



Newell Nussbaumer is “queenseyes” – Eyes of the Queen City and founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder of the Powder Keg Festival which built the largest ice maze in the world (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind the Saturday Craft Market (SAM) in Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of retro and vintage market The Peddler on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Kick off Witches’ Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and the Flutterby Festival. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | [email protected] View all posts by queenseyes









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos