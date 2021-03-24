Serena Williams’ dress and leather sandals are bold for spring – Footwear News





Serena Williams has given us a reason to wear leather, even in hot weather. On Wednesday, the tennis star shared a new image from Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 21 campaign, which shows her posing in an all-black look. Williams made a case for the dark hue in spring by sporting a black leather mini dress with a wrap-around waist detail and a high slit. Williams continued the all-black theme with a pair of gladiator-footed sandals. The shoes featured toe and ankle straps and rested on a thick outsole. In addition to sharing the look, Williams celebrated the launch of the label’s new “Shine Series,” which will be broadcast on YouTube. Williams appears in the series’ first episode alongside Marketing Director Behnaz Ghahramani. Together, Williams and Ghahramani tackle a multitude of important topics including: women supporting women, making bold moves and of course shoes. Related During the show, Williams explained that she wanted the best for fall women. “I think sometimes women have been brought up to compete with women. I’m competing against women all the time… we can go tooth and nail, but that doesn’t mean we have something against each other… I really support you and want the best for you, ”said Williams. Williams expanded on the series in more detail in his Instagram caption, writing, “Loved joining @StuartWeitzman Chief Marketing Officer Behnaz Ghahramani for the #ShineSeries debut episode, which features conversations that invite you to step into the someone else’s skin and to hear how they let their strength shine. “We talked about my Spring 2021 campaign with @olympiaohanian, breaking down barriers, our support systems, shoe GOAT (shoe # 5050 of course) and more.” The ‘Shine Series’ will feature more conversations about ‘letting your strength shine’ and spotlight other change makers, thought leaders and cultural influencers. Over the past few weeks, Williams, global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman, has shared looks from the Spring 21 campaign, including photos of herself and her daughter Olympia. For their very first fashion campaign together, Williams and Olympia modeled a series of matching outfits, including black bodysuits and animal-print sandal heels. The mother-daughter duo also wore matching white turtleneck dresses and chunky black boots. In addition to the photos, Stuart Weitzman released a movie of the set. Click the gallery to see more looks from Serena Williams in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 21 campaign.







