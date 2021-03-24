Fashion
Where to buy the new clothing line before it sells out
Two of the biggest names in infitness,Adidas and Platoon, come together for a long-awaited collaboration that falls tomorrow, Thursday March 25. The training bike retailer, which has exploded in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people rushed to improve their home workouts, has partnered with the beloved sportswear brand to create a new clothing line.
The “Performance Clothing and Lifestyle Parts” were designed by top Peloton instructors Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Robin Arzn. While Peloton also offers call lines with brands like Lululemon and Nike, the Adidas partnership is the very first collection designed by an instructor. “We have done this so that everyone can feel confident and empowered every time they wear one of these pieces,” Arzn explained in a Press release.
The Adidas x Peloton Collaboration consists of 11 sportswear items, including tank tops, hoodies, t-shirts, sports bras, shorts and joggers. The pieces range from $ 30 to $ 85 and are available in men’s, women’s, and unisex sizes from XS to 2X. Want to get your hands on some of the clothes? Here’s where you can catch it all when it drops tomorrow.
Where to buy Adidas x Peloton clothing
The new clothing line will be available on both Adidas.com and OnePeloton.com tomorrow, Thursday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. EST. It will also be sold in select Adidas and Peloton stores across the country. You can browse the entire collection on Adidas website if you want a glimpse of what’s to come.
Adidas is also giving fans the chance to win clothes and meet their favorite Peloton instructors, including a one-on-one virtual styling session with Cody Rigsby or Ally Love. You can enter via Adidas.com.
