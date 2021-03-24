Post of American woman in her wedding dress goes viral, attracting dozens of creepy men who text her sexually





Despite being clearly taken, a bride-to-be was inundated with sordid messages after posting a photo of herself hours before her wedding. Kay, a mother of three from the United States, took to Twitter because she wanted to share what she looked like in her wedding dress. She knew she was safe to tweet the photo as her husband doesn’t have a Twitter account. However, she was not immune to dozens of internet monsters who liked what they saw. My man doesn’t have Twitter, so everyone is looking at my wedding dress, reading the innocent post, shared last week. But 24 hours later, with over 700,000 likes on her viral tweet, Kay revealed that her post had attracted unwanted attention. I usually don’t stop to comment on women’s dresses, but you dress looks so good. You also look so fit and fit, I bet you’ve worked hard to fit in. Keep up the hard work and you will look amazing on your wedding day, one man commented. Another Twitter user quickly stopped him. I should have stopped after the first sentence. Just come down from there, they hit back. Soon, dozens of men tried to sneak into Kays’ private messages, complimenting her on her appearance. The men really saw a viral tweet of me in a wedding dress and thought it was the perfect opportunity to slip into my DMs, Kay posted in a follow-up tweet. They are really daring. Guys are crazy. I am literally in a wedding dress and they are trying to hit me, she added. She posted pictures of some of the men texting her. A man even asked if she was single … Men have tried all kinds of things on her posts, from a simple hello to proposing sex. Credit: Twitter A more vengeful admirer tried to send her future husband a photo of her, to ruin the tradition. They tried to send her a picture (of my wedding dress), she said. My fiancé blocked it and didn’t open the message, thank God, Kay said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos