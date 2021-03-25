8 spring dresses for a seasonal wardrobe refresh

With spring finally here and warmer weather arriving, it’s time for (socially distant) evenings, alfresco dinners, and a bright, cheerful refreshment in the closet. To help you in your shopping process, we have selected eight spring dresses to breathe new life into your wardrobe. From gingham patterns to embroidered dresses, you’re sure to find something to suit your personal style. The best part? Each option can be found at a beloved, locally owned Southern retailer, with both a physical location and an option to purchase online.

8 spring dresses from southern retailers

Look # 1: Embroidered summer dress at MiGolondrina

2727 W Mockingbird Lane, Suite # 103, Dallas, Texas 75235 migolondrina.com

This perfectly seasonal shift dress features feminine ruffled sleeves and embroidered flowers. The 100% cotton fabric is embellished with a satin ribbon at the hem and features a pop of vibrant pink throughout dress it up from top to bottom with the addition of fun sneakers or strappy sandals. And we’re big fans of the flowing but flattering silhouette. Find this one for $ 265 at My swallow.

Look # 2: Hampden Smocked Maxi Dress

314 King St, Charleston, South Carolina 29401 hampdenclothing.com

That you are in Charleston or simply wishing you were, a visit to Hampden in person or online will earn you a fashion victory, that’s for sure! This classic maxi dress features a flattering smocked top and full skirt, which create a romantic look in warm weather. Wear it as a chic and breezy option when working at home or outside for a laid back summer evening. Comfortable yet elegant, its sand-colored cotton fabric arouses interest with the addition of a pretty clutch, fun shoes or trendy earrings. Find it for $ 365 on Hampden.

Look # 3: Tie-dye kaftan at Minette

In-person purchases are by appointment only in Birmingham, AL. Make an appointment here. Shop Online: shopminette.com

The tie-dye definitely goes a long way and we’re here for it. This lavender silk kaftan, which can double as a chic swimsuit cover-up, can take you poolside at cocktail hour with the addition of the removable waist tie. Due to its oversized and airy fit, we recommend reducing the size for a more flattering look. Find it for $ 86 at Minette.

Look # 4: Tropical Print Dress by Cara Cara at Oak Hall

4017 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 303, Nashville, TN 37215

6150 Poplar Avenue, Suite 146, Memphis, TN 38119

oakhall.com

Beautiful floral prints are BIG for 2021, as are cute sleeves and easy silhouettes. This dress defines pretty and works for a vacation getaway, daytime wedding, or hopefully a night out on the patio. It just screams summer and happiness, doesn’t it? Find this dress online or in person at Oak Hall, with branches in Memphis and Nashville, for $ 695.

Look # 5: Yellow mini dress at Crosby

280 Elizabeth St. Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30307 crosbybymollieburch.com

This buttercup yellow dress is both cheerful and versatile. The playful puffed sleeves give it a romantic ‘Bridgerton’ feel, making it an ideal piece for your spring wardrobe. The cheerful yellow hue can be accessorized with a pair of espadrilles, strappy sandals or even a casual white sneaker. It is also available in black and floral designs. Find it for $ 268 at Crosby.

Look # 6: Blue gingham dress at Draper James

With locations in Nashville, TN; Lexington, KY; Southlake, Texas; and Atlanta, GA. Visit draperjames.com for the location closest to you.

You can’t go wrong with this classic blue gingham dress which is flattering and always on trend. A drawstring accentuates the waist and we love the playful ruffle hem. The above knee length makes it a modest yet stylish choice, perfect for the office or a lunch with friends. Find it for $ 125 at Draper James.

Look # 7: Tropical midi dress at The Avenue

3209 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas 77098 onlyontheavenue.com

This punchy patterned midi dress is a fun way to celebrate sunny weather by wearing this bold and bright dress that will instantly transport you to vacation mode. The tiered dress is topped with a noticeable bow, but if you’re looking to make an even bigger statement, we recommend pairing it with some bold jewelry and shoes, and accessorizing it with a handbag. colored. This style is small, so increase the size! Find it for $ 215 at The avenue.

Look # 8: Minnia maxi dress at Gus Mayer

2132 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215

225 Summit Blvd # 700, Birmingham, AL 35243

gusmayer.com



This stunning made us swoon at first glance. Love Shack Fancy’s Minnia Maxi Dress is 100% cotton and features a playful ruffle at the bottom and roomy 3/4 sleeves. Blue is the perfect shade for spring and features a feminine watercolor vine pattern. For a dressier look, pair it with heels as shown, or go for a summery dish for a more casual vibe that you can’t go wrong anyway, making this a very versatile option to add to your guard. -dress. Find it for $ 465 at Gus Mayer in Nashville.

If you’re looking for a curated selection of local Southern businesses, all of which you can buy in person or online, you can find it HERE. Doesn’t it feel good to shop small? We think so too!

**********

