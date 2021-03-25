Equal Pay Day: Pennsylvania women earn $ 10,000 less than men, and COVID is not helping





NARBERTH, Pa. (WPVI) – Robin Eklund loves being his own boss. For 29 years, she has owned the vintage and consignment store Revivals in Narberth, PA. But she remembers when she used her fashion expertise to work for other companies in New York City. She had a career as a high-end fashion buyer, but she lived on a shoestring. “The entry level (salary) was $ 150 per week,” she says. Looking back, Eklund is pretty sure she wasn’t paid fairly. “I’m sure there were men who earned a lot more than me,” she said. And it’s always like that. National statistics show that women earn $ 0.82 for every dollar earned by a man. In Pennsylvania, the pay gap is even wider, with women earning $ 0.79 for every dollar a man earns. According to the Women’s Law Project, this equates to an annual wage gap of $ 10,507. With March 24 being Equal Pay Day, pay equity advocates aim to draw attention to the issue. March 24 was chosen as equal pay day nationwide because it represents the day a woman has to work for a year to earn the same amount a man earned on December 31 of the previous year. . For African American women, Equal Pay Day does not take place until August. For Hispanic women, Equal Pay Day does not take place until October. “It’s a startling reality how long people have to work in a year to earn as much as the average man the year before,” said Amal Bass, director of policy and advocacy at the Women’s Law Project, based in Pennsylvania. The pay gap is even greater for women of color both nationally and locally. In Pennsylvania, African American women are paid $ 0.68 for every dollar a man earns. Hispanic women are paid $ 0.56 for every dollar earned by a man. COVID could make it more difficult to close the wage gap. Studies show that women, especially women of color, are more likely to be made redundant during the pandemic, which could skew next year’s pay gap figures. “As we see all of these women leaving the workforce, it narrows the gap. It really shows the fact that women are concentrated in low paying jobs, ”Bass said. For women who think they are underpaid, Michael Sherlock of Shock Your Potential, a global professional development and training organization, offers advice. She says research and negotiation are both essential. “Negotiate thoughtfully and deliberately. You do the research. You practice before you ask, ”she says. “You will gain the confidence that will allow you to take steps that you could not have taken otherwise.” She also suggests using websites like GlassDoor to research pay rates at different companies. The Women’s Law Center opposes rules that prohibit employees from discussing their wages with each other. The nonprofit is also pushing Pennsylvania to raise its minimum wage and update pay equity laws. Pay equity is one of the issues addressed in the most recent city hall for “Our America: Women Come On”. It’s called “In the Workforce”. The program is now streaming on the 6abc app, which is available on streaming services like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire.

