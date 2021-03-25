Watch Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2021 Fashion Show with Janelle Monae – Robb Report





You might not be able to sit down at the Polo Bar right now, but Ralph Lauren invites you to join him for a virtual cocktail party to toast his spring collection. Instead of a physical fashion show, Lauren takes a page from the pandemic entertainment book and showcases her latest designs via a digital bash. Of course, this won’t be your standard Zoom happy hour. Airing at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 25, here on RobbReport.com and on Lauren’s website, “The digital experience” will present the Spring 2021 women’s and Purple Label men’s collections in a high cinematic style, which, according to the brand, “will merge fashion, music and cinema with the latest technology”. Lauren has long been inspired by matinee idols from Hollywood’s Golden Age, so expectations are high (and judging by the Gary Cooper lookalike pictured above, it looks like Lauren won’t disappoint. ). Entitled “All or nothing at all,” the show will end with a musical performance by Janelle Monáe, who lent her neo-jazzy styles to Lauren’s last pre-pandemic show in September 2019. Ralph lauren If Thursday’s presentation sounds like that exhilarating party, which saw a Wall Street ballroom transformed into a Stork Club-style Art Deco box with Monáe popping bottles and rocking everyone from Kevin Love to Cate Blanchett, it promises to be a night to remember. But even if she doesn’t quite have the same buzz – let’s be honest – do you have better plans for your Thursday night? A little black tie glamor, enjoyed from the comfort of your own sofa, is pretty hard to discuss these days. The digital show will also deliver something that in-person fashion presentations cannot. Taking advantage of the virtual room, Lauren makes all of the clothing on display available for immediate purchase. So you can click to shop your favorite looks as soon as they debut on the proverbial catwalk (you can also browse the new collection here). Mark your calendar and be sure to come with a cocktail in hand and a credit card handy. For a taste of what to expect, check out the trailer below.







